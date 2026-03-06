×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

12 killed in Brazil elderly people's home collapse

By AFP | Mar. 6, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Minas Gerais' firefighters work at a collapsed nursing home in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais State, Brazil on March 5, 2026.[AFP]

Twelve people died when a nursing home in southeastern Brazil collapsed, according to a tally released Friday by firefighters after they concluded search and rescue operations.

Emergency responders rescued eight people alive, including a two-year-old boy, while nine others escaped on their own or with the help of neighbors.

Twenty-nine people were in the four-storey building in the southern city of Belo Horizonte when it collapsed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

As well as the elderly care home, the building housed apartments and a beauty clinic.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation.

Fire department spokesman Henrique Barcellos told reporters at the scene that the building had all the necessary permits.

More than 40 firefighters, with the support of trained dogs, participated in the search efforts.

They included teams from Juiz de Fora, a city in the same state of Minas Gerais where landslides caused by torrential rains left 65 dead last week.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Building Collapse Brazil Building Collapse Accidents
.

Latest Stories

Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
National
By Jacinta Mutura
1 hr ago
Court invalidates law giving police a blank cheque to hunt online liars and spreaders
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
1 hr ago
'Russia Took Away My Husband' Family buries 'spirit'
National
By Kimaku Chege
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
By Jacinta Mutura 1 hr ago
Rights groups dismiss protest compensations plan as "political hoodwink"
Sifuna slams plan to table ODM-UDA pact report at closed meeting
By Okumu Modachi 1 hr ago
Sifuna slams plan to table ODM-UDA pact report at closed meeting
'Russia Took Away My Husband' Family buries 'spirit'
By Kimaku Chege 1 hr ago
'Russia Took Away My Husband' Family buries 'spirit'
Students and workers escape war-torn UAE as evacuation costs soar
By James Wanzala 1 hr ago
Students and workers escape war-torn UAE as evacuation costs soar
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved