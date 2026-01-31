×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Kenyan national killed while serving Russian forces in Donetsk

By Esther Nyambura | Jan. 31, 2026
Russian operators practice shooting a Fagot portable anti-tank missile system (ATGM) under the supervision of an instructor during professional training sessions, on January 4, 2026. [AFP]

Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a Kenyan citizen born in 1997, has been confirmed dead while serving with Russian forces in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian Defence Intelligence has reported.

Mogesa had been living and working in Qatar before signing a contract with the Russian military and being assigned to one of its assault units. He was killed shortly after completing his initial training.

“At one of the positions of Russian occupation forces, our intelligence identified the body of Clinton Nyapara Mogesa, a citizen of the Republic of Kenya,” the Ukrainian Defence Intelligence statement read.

According to the Intelligence, Mogesa was found carrying passports belonging to two other Kenyan nationals, indications, they say, could be a potential recruitment of other foreign citizens under similar circumstances.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ukrainian Defence Intelligence now warns foreign citizens against traveling to Russia or accepting employment there, citing risks of forced deployment to military units.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine War Kenyans In Russia’s Military Kenyans Killed in Russia
.

Latest Stories

Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
7 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Central
By Gitau Wanyoike
7 mins ago
African music dominates globally during Grammy week celebration
Standard Entertainment
By Tania Omusale and Boniface Mithika
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
By Harold Odhiambo 7 mins ago
Billions at stake: Why leaders are fighting viciously to succeed Raila
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
By Gitau Wanyoike 7 mins ago
Thika court sentences former deputy head teacher to 28 years for defilement
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
By Graham Kajilwa 7 mins ago
Plate of pain: How 'sukuma ugali' became a luxury meal in 2025
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
By Wafula Buke 7 mins ago
Ida left a big job in the trenches for a small role at UNEP
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved