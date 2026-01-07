×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Snow forces 140 Paris flight cancellations

By AFP | Jan. 7, 2026
This photograph shows a airplane from low cost airline company EasyJet covered with snow during heavy snowfalls which cause flight cancellations at Orly Airport, south of Paris on January 7, 2026.[AFP]

Around 100 flights were cancelled at Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday morning because of snowfall and fierce cold, and a further 40 at the French capital's Orly airport, France's transport minister said.

The disruption had been predicted late Tuesday, with Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot telling CNews television he was "hoping the situation returns to normal this afternoon".

All public bus services in Paris and the surrounding suburbs were also suspended due to icy roads, though the vast majority of metro and suburban rail systems were working, transport officials said.

The Meteo France weather service said 38 of the country's 96 mainland departments were on alert for heavy snow and black ice, with three to seven centimetres (around one to three inches) of snow already accumulated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

It said the cold snap was of "rare intensity for the season", and authorities had already warned people in the Paris region to avoid unnecessary travel and work at home if possible on Wednesday.

Six people have died in weather-related accidents in France during Europe's bitterest cold snap this winter so far.

 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Paris's Charles de Gaulle Airport 100 Flights Cancelled Meteo France Snow
.

Latest Stories

We miss your wisdom Baba,' leaders mark Odinga's 81st birthday
We miss your wisdom Baba,' leaders mark Odinga's 81st birthday
National
By Mike Kihaki
43 mins ago
Lawyer seeks powers for magistrates to award compensation
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
49 mins ago
Migori clergy condemn attack of pastors, re-circumcision of men and FGM on rescued girls
Nyanza
By Anne Atieno
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
By Gardy Chacha 5 hrs ago
How microplastics end up in human blood, semen and brain
Parents allege Sh150,000 bribe demands for senior school slots
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Parents allege Sh150,000 bribe demands for senior school slots
Hope for more jobs as firms in strongest hiring in over 6 years
By Brian Ngugi 5 hrs ago
Hope for more jobs as firms in strongest hiring in over 6 years
Why opposition is wary over IEBC's polls system
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Why opposition is wary over IEBC's polls system
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved