×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Activists renew pressure on German govt over stranded Afghans

By AFP | Dec. 9, 2025

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain's PM Keir Starmer, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz and France's President Emmanuel Macron at 10 Downing Street after a meeting in central London on December 8, 2025. [AFP]

More than 250 human rights groups and other NGOs on Tuesday renewed pressure on the German government to take in hundreds of Afghans stranded in Pakistan who had been offered sanctuary by Berlin.

The organisations, including Amnesty International, Save the Children, Human Rights Watch and church groups, urged the government to bring the roughly 1,800 Afghans to Germany from Pakistan before the end of the year.

Those affected must be evacuated in the coming weeks to protect them from deportation back to Afghanistan and persecution by the Taliban, the groups said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The Afghans were accepted under a refugee scheme set up by the previous German government but have been stuck in Pakistan since conservative Chancellor Friedrich Merz took office in May and froze the programme.

Around 350 people on the scheme have been able to come to Germany after winning legal challenges against the government in German courts.

According to the open letter sent to the government by the NGOs on Tuesday, most of those left in Afghanistan are women and children.

"Especially now, during the Christmas season, we remember humanity and compassion," the letter says.

"Therefore, we appeal to you: Finally bring those to whom we have promised protection to safety."

Those affected include those who served with German armed forces in Afghanistan, as well as journalists, human rights activists and members of the LGBT+ community.

In recent weeks the government has offered those still waiting in Pakistan money in order to forgo any right to settle in Germany.

However, the interior ministry said on November 18 that only 62 people had taken up the offer.

Pakistan has been cracking down on Afghans with no residence permits since 2023, with officials insisting the country cannot be a "transit camp" for those waiting to resettle in the West.

Germany says it has received assurances from the Pakistani government that the Afghans on the scheme will not be deported before the end of the year, but that this deadline cannot be extended.

Merz made a harsher immigration and asylum policy one of the flagship commitments of his campaign in February's general election.

That vote saw the far-right, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) achieve its best ever result of just over 20 percent and in some recent polls it has opened up a narrow lead over Merz's CDU/CSU alliance. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Afghans Stranded In Pakistan Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz Amnesty International Save The Children
.

Latest Stories

Tyson vs Mayweather: Boxing Legends set to clash in Africa in 2026
Tyson vs Mayweather: Boxing Legends set to clash in Africa in 2026
Diaspora
By Manuel Ntoyai
4 mins ago
Kenya deploys 230 police officers to Haiti to strengthen gang suppression
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
18 mins ago
Hydrogen tech to help curb Kenya's power crisis
Business
By Sofia Ali
18 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How DNA match landed Baringo man 20 years in jail for girlfriend's murder
By Yvonne Chepkwony 2 hrs ago
How DNA match landed Baringo man 20 years in jail for girlfriend's murder
Battle for former police chief estate rages on, judge refuses to step aside
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Battle for former police chief estate rages on, judge refuses to step aside
Citizenship for sale: The ID scandal
By David Odongo and Abdimalik Hajir 6 hrs ago
Citizenship for sale: The ID scandal
Bomet's secret syndicate trades in sick, dead cows
By Caroline Chebet 6 hrs ago
Bomet's secret syndicate trades in sick, dead cows
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved