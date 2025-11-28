×
Colonialism and persecutions in territories occupied by Russia

By Wellingtone Nyongesa | Nov. 28, 2025
Tamilla Tasheva MP for Crimea, Ukraine National Assembly.[Wellingtone Nyongesa/Standard]

As the conference on Crimea begun in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, discussions around Russia’s illegal occupation of the peninsula brought fore reflections on persecutions and colonialism which, despite Moscow’s previous protestations, many observers have maintained accusing it of viciously applying it in occupied territories among them today’s northern Republic of Karelia. 

During one of the sittings at the offices of the Crimea Platform- a department of The Mission of the President of Ukraine in the autonomous Republic of Crimea, the chairman of the council of Crimean Tatars  Refat Chubarov, said that after listening to voices from South America, Africa, Oceania and Central Asia, he was convinced that the problem that his people -the Crimean Tartars have been facing- since the 2014 occupation, is being experienced in other parts of the world affected by Russia's expansionist ways including the former territory of Finland – now Russian Karelia.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

