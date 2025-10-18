×
The Standard

Former US President Obama eulogises Raila as a 'champion of democracy'

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 18, 2025
From (L) Ida Odinga, Mitchell Obama,the late Raila Odinga and Barack Obama. [Obama's X] 

Former US President Barack Obama has eulogized former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as a true champion of democracy.

In a statement, Obama said Odinga endured decades of struggle and sacrifice in pursuit of freedom and self-governance.

“Time and again, I personally saw him put his country’s interests ahead of his own ambitions. Like few other leaders anywhere, he was willing to choose the path of peaceful reconciliation without compromising his core values,” said Obama.

Obama said Odinga’s life served as an example not only for Kenyans but for people across Africa and around the world.

“I know he will be missed. Michelle and I send our deepest condolences to his family and to the people of Kenya.”

Obama’s tribute came amid public pressure for the former president to issue a condolence message following Odinga’s death three days ago.

“We acknowledge and appreciate your condolences. However, we cannot overlook the delay in your response during our moment of grief,” X user, Brian Peter, commented.

“Better late than never. Those with Kenyan heritage were eagerly waiting for the nicely written message,” another wrote.

Odinga and Obama met on several occasions, including during Obama’s 2015 visit to Kenya while serving as US President, and the two enjoyed a cordial relationship.

Odinga’s death has drawn global attention, with world leaders paying tribute to him as a true champion of democracy.

The former prime minister died on Wednesday in India while receiving treatment. He was 80.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 19, at his Bondo home in Siaya County during a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

