×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Israel says Gaza got 120 trucks of aid on day one of pause.

By AFP | Jul. 28, 2025
A truck loaded with humanitarian aid drives toward the Gaza Strip through the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on July 27, 2025.[AFP]

Israel has said more than 120 truckloads of food aid were distributed by the UN and aid agencies in the Gaza Strip on the first day of a promised limited break in fighting.

On Sunday, Israel declared a "tactical pause" in military operations in part of Gaza and promised to open secure routes for aid, urging humanitarian groups to step up food distribution.

"Over 120 trucks were collected and distributed on Monday by the UN and international organisations," said COGAT, an Israeli defence ministry body overseeing civilian affairs in the Palestinian territories.

"An additional 180 trucks entered Gaza and are now awaiting collection and distribution, along with hundreds of others still queued for UN pickup," COGAT said in a post on X.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Separately, Israel, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have conducted parachute air drops of smaller quantities of aid.

More than two million Palestinians live in Gaza and, before the eruption of the latest 21-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas, it took roughly 500 trucks per day of commercial trade and humanitarian aid to supply the territory.

In recent weeks UN agencies have been warning of a life-threatening famine as aid supplies dry up, and international pressure has been building for a ceasefire to allow a massive relief operation.

Israel's government, under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, furiously denies that it is using hunger as a weapon of war, and instead accuses the aid agencies of failing to pick up and distribute aid delivered to Gaza's border crossing points.

"More consistent collection and distribution by UN agencies and international organisations equals more aid reaching those who need it most in Gaza," COGAT said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

UN Aid Agencies Gaza Strip Conflict Israel Defence Ministry COGAT Gaza Food Aid
.

Latest Stories

Police officer pleads not guilty to murder of mask vendor Boniface Kariuki
Police officer pleads not guilty to murder of mask vendor Boniface Kariuki
National
By Nancy Gitonga
28 mins ago
Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy reveal they're having another son
Living
By Timo Muthuri
43 mins ago
Munyakho returns home after Saudi Arabia death sentence lifted
National
By David Njaaga
55 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kindiki: The 'whispering deputy' who tried to 'roar' but gave Sh64 only
By Maryann Muganda 5 hrs ago
Kindiki: The 'whispering deputy' who tried to 'roar' but gave Sh64 only
Why Ruto is out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
By Biketi Kikechi 5 hrs ago
Why Ruto is out of his depth as he fumbles the presidency
How needle sharing, risky traditions are fuelling hepatitis crisis
By Mercy Kahenda 5 hrs ago
How needle sharing, risky traditions are fuelling hepatitis crisis
How SHA payment policy has locked out poor patients
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
How SHA payment policy has locked out poor patients
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved