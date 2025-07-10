The Huthis' most dangerous Red Sea attacks on commercial ships.

Huthi-affiliated fighters carrying out an attack on the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas at sea.[AFP]

Yemen's Huthis had paused their Red Sea attacks on commercial ships, carried out in solidarity with Gaza, for months, before claiming two fresh assaults in recent days, one of them deadly.

The Iran-backed rebels have carried out more than 100 attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the start of their campaign in November 2023, according to the Joint Maritime Information Centre, run by a Western naval coalition.

Here are the most significant attacks by the Huthis, who say they have targeted ships linked to Israel, after briefly also striking ships with links to its Western allies the United States and Britain.

On July 7, a day after attacking the Magic Seas, the Huthis targeted another cargo ship, the Eternity C, for two consecutive days, sinking it and forcing the crew to abandon ship.

Operation Aspides -- the EU naval task force in the Red Sea -- said 10 people had been rescued while others remain missing, including three dead.

The rebels said they "rescued" an unspecified number of people aboard the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, with the United States accusing them of kidnapping the seafarers.

On July 6, the Huthis attacked and sunk the Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged Magic Seas -- their first such assault in 2025 after more than six months of interruption.

All 22 crew members were rescued after they were forced to abandon ship.

The rebels released a propaganda video showing masked, armed men storming the Magic Seas and simultaneous explosions that sank the bulk carrier.

In August 2024, the Huthis struck the Greek-flagged Sounion oil tanker carrying more than a million barrels of oil off Hodeida, causing a fire and cutting engine power.

The crew, 23 Filipinos and two Russians, were rescued the next day by a French frigate operating under the Aspides naval mission.

It was eventually towed away and made safe, but had the Sounion broken up or exploded, it could have caused an oil spill four times larger than that caused by the Exxon Valdez in 1989 off Alaska, experts said at the time.

In June 2024, the Huthis attacked the Tutor, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned merchant ship, killing a Filipino sailor.

In March 2024, three crew were killed and four wounded when a Huthi missile struck the True Confidence merchant vessel, the first fatal attack of the rebels' campaign.

The Indian Navy rescued 21 of the crew aboard the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned ship, including 13 Filipinos, and took them to Djibouti.

The ship, which suffered serious damage, was towed to the port of Al-Duqm in Oman.In February 2024, the Rubymar, a cargo ship carrying 21,000 tonnes of ammonium phosphate sulfate fertiliser, was hit by a Huthi missile, causing serious damage and forcing the evacuation of its crew to Djibouti.

Less than two weeks later, on March 2, the Belize-flagged, British-registered and Lebanese-operated vessel went down south of the Hanish Islands, a Yemeni archipelago, in the first known sinking from

The Huthis stormed and hijacked a vehicle-carrier, the Galaxy Leader, in November 2023, detaining its 25 international crew for more than a year.

The rebels opened the ship as an attraction for Yemeni tourists who were invited to visit the captured vessel, which was by then flying Yemeni and Palestinian flags off the rebel-held province of Hodeida.

The Bahamas-flagged, British-owned Galaxy Leader is operated by a Japanese firm but has links to Israeli businessman Abraham "Rami" Ungar.

In July, Israel carried out a wave of strikes on Hodeida, striking the Galaxy Leader, which they said had been outfitted with a radar system to track shipping in the Red Sea.