×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

The Huthis' most dangerous Red Sea attacks on commercial ships.

By AFP | Jul. 10, 2025
 Huthi-affiliated fighters carrying out an attack on the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier Magic Seas at sea.[AFP]

Yemen's Huthis had paused their Red Sea attacks on commercial ships, carried out in solidarity with Gaza, for months, before claiming two fresh assaults in recent days, one of them deadly.

The Iran-backed rebels have carried out more than 100 attacks on vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the start of their campaign in November 2023, according to the Joint Maritime Information Centre, run by a Western naval coalition.

Here are the most significant attacks by the Huthis, who say they have targeted ships linked to Israel, after briefly also striking ships with links to its Western allies the United States and Britain.

On July 7, a day after attacking the Magic Seas, the Huthis targeted another cargo ship, the Eternity C, for two consecutive days, sinking it and forcing the crew to abandon ship.

Operation Aspides -- the EU naval task force in the Red Sea -- said 10 people had been rescued while others remain missing, including three dead.

The rebels said they "rescued" an unspecified number of people aboard the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier, with the United States accusing them of kidnapping the seafarers.

On July 6, the Huthis attacked and sunk the Greek-owned, Liberian-flagged Magic Seas -- their first such assault in 2025 after more than six months of interruption.

All 22 crew members were rescued after they were forced to abandon ship.

The rebels released a propaganda video showing masked, armed men storming the Magic Seas and simultaneous explosions that sank the bulk carrier.

 

In August 2024, the Huthis struck the Greek-flagged Sounion oil tanker carrying more than a million barrels of oil off Hodeida, causing a fire and cutting engine power.

The crew, 23 Filipinos and two Russians, were rescued the next day by a French frigate operating under the Aspides naval mission.

It was eventually towed away and made safe, but had the Sounion broken up or exploded, it could have caused an oil spill four times larger than that caused by the Exxon Valdez in 1989 off Alaska, experts said at the time.

 

In June 2024, the Huthis attacked the Tutor, a Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned merchant ship, killing a Filipino sailor.

 

In March 2024, three crew were killed and four wounded when a Huthi missile struck the True Confidence merchant vessel, the first fatal attack of the rebels' campaign.

The Indian Navy rescued 21 of the crew aboard the Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned ship, including 13 Filipinos, and took them to Djibouti.

The ship, which suffered serious damage, was towed to the port of Al-Duqm in Oman.In February 2024, the Rubymar, a cargo ship carrying 21,000 tonnes of ammonium phosphate sulfate fertiliser, was hit by a Huthi missile, causing serious damage and forcing the evacuation of its crew to Djibouti.

Less than two weeks later, on March 2, the Belize-flagged, British-registered and Lebanese-operated vessel went down south of the Hanish Islands, a Yemeni archipelago, in the first known sinking from

The Huthis stormed and hijacked a vehicle-carrier, the Galaxy Leader, in November 2023, detaining its 25 international crew for more than a year.

The rebels opened the ship as an attraction for Yemeni tourists who were invited to visit the captured vessel, which was by then flying Yemeni and Palestinian flags off the rebel-held province of Hodeida.

The Bahamas-flagged, British-owned Galaxy Leader is operated by a Japanese firm but has links to Israeli businessman Abraham "Rami" Ungar.

In July, Israel carried out a wave of strikes on Hodeida, striking the Galaxy Leader, which they said had been outfitted with a radar system to track shipping in the Red Sea. 

Related Topics

Yemen's Huthis Western Naval Coalition Huthi Attacks Huthis And Gaza
.

Latest Stories

Body of missing medic found buried in shallow grave
Body of missing medic found buried in shallow grave
Rift Valley
By Antony Gitonga
12 mins ago
'A just and principled leader': Tributes pour in for late Chief Kadhi Athman Hussein
Coast
By Philip Mwakio and Ishaq Jumbe
22 mins ago
PS Bitok demands arrest of Alliance Girls teacher over student abuse allegations
Education
By Mate Tongola
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

William Ruto: Father who goes missing when needed most
By Ndung’u Gachane 7 hrs ago
William Ruto: Father who goes missing when needed most
Kenya, Tanzania border flagged as oil spill hotspot in new study
By Patrick Beja 10 hrs ago
Kenya, Tanzania border flagged as oil spill hotspot in new study
Passaris bows to pressure, shelves 'protests' Bill
By Irene Githinji 1 day ago
Passaris bows to pressure, shelves 'protests' Bill
The long one-hour ride from Roysambu to CBD on Saba Saba day; a journalist's account
By Manuel Ntoyai 1 day ago
The long one-hour ride from Roysambu to CBD on Saba Saba day; a journalist's account
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved