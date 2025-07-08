×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Australia-born Lion Hansen faces 'pinch-me' moment against old team

By AFP | Jul. 8, 2025
British and Irish Lions' Tommy Freeman warms up during the captain's run in Canberra on July 8, 2025, ahead of the rugby match against the ACT Brumbies.AFPCaption

Australia-born Mack Hansen says lining up for the British and Irish Lions on the wing against his old club ACT Brumbies on Wednesday will be a "pinch-me" moment.

The 27-year-old, whose mother is Irish, grew up in Canberra and spent three seasons with the Super Rugby club before a move to Connacht in 2021.

A Test call-up followed from Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, now in charge of the Lions, and Hansen has not looked back.

He has started two of the Lions three games in Australia so far and is set to come off the bench against the Brumbies, Australia's strongest provincial side although they are without a slew of top players on Wallabies duty.

"It's incredible," said Hansen of being back in Canberra.

"It is a bit of a pinch-me moment, not in my wildest dreams could I imagine I would be back here playing for the Lions, so it is very special.

"I've got about 30 friends or family coming, I've had people coming out the woodwork asking for tickets for a while now."

Hansen will come face-to-face with "two of my best mates" in Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan, who are both in the Brumbies starting XV.

"I haven’t played against them in a while so it will be a nice switch-up," said Hansen.

"It will be an interesting experience, I don't know how I will feel until I'm out on the field."

Scrum-half Ryan Lonergan is Brumbies captain for the day and said it would be "super special" to face-off against his boyhood friend.

"We’ve been great mates since we're about 12 really," he told reporters, adding that he was proud of what Hansen had achieved.

"We had a pretty set back three here at the time and he just took a stab and went overseas and we're all happy for him."

The Lions won their two opening tour games with ease, crushing Western Force 54-7 and the Queensland Reds 52-12, but they met resistance from the NSW Waratahs in a grinding 21-10 victory.

Farrell has named a strong side led by Maro Itoje to face the Brumbies, with Tommy Freeman and James Lowe starting on the wings.

 

Related Topics

Hansen's Lion Return To Cannebra Hansen Vs Brumbies In Lion Match Lonergan captains vs old mate Hansen
.

Latest Stories

Recurrent expenditure takes lion share of Vihiga budget
Recurrent expenditure takes lion share of Vihiga budget
Western
By Brian Kisanji
13 mins ago
NCIC condemns violence, calls for talks to resolve protest grievances
National
By Mike Kihaki
29 mins ago
Bulgaria to get final green light to adopt euro in 2026
World
By AFP
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The brutal mining conquest: Inside Devki's iron ore clash in Taita Taveta
By Benard Sanga and Renson Mnyamwezi 1 hr ago
The brutal mining conquest: Inside Devki's iron ore clash in Taita Taveta
Saba Saba protests disrupt court sessions as two Gachagua allies face terrorism charges
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Saba Saba protests disrupt court sessions as two Gachagua allies face terrorism charges
Kenyan Judge unshaken by chilling death threats in family land dispute
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Kenyan Judge unshaken by chilling death threats in family land dispute
Brute force for a scared government
By Brian Otieno 5 hrs ago
Brute force for a scared government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved