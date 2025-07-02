Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted of sex trafficking, convicted on lesser charge

US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses during the MTV Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023. [Angela Weis, AFP]

Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of a US federal prostitution felony on Wednesday but acquitted on far more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The jury found Combs guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution after a high-profile seven-week trial.

The jury announced that they had agreed on a verdict on the most serious charge facing Combs -- racketeering -- after reaching agreement on Tuesday on the four other counts.

The verdict was expected to be read out shortly in the New York courtroom where Combs has been on trial.

More to follow...