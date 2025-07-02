×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Australian airline Qantas says hit by 'significant' cyberattack

By AFP | Jul. 2, 2025

 Australian airline Qantas said on July 2, 2025 it was investigating a "significant" cyberattack, after hackers infiltrated a system containing sensitive data on six million customers.AFP

Australian airline Qantas said Wednesday it was investigating a "significant" cyberattack, after hackers infiltrated a system containing sensitive data on six million customers.

Qantas said hackers had targeted one of its customer contact centres, breaching a computer system used by a third party.

They had access to sensitive information such as customer names, email addresses, phone numbers and birthdays, the blue-chip Australian company said.

"There are 6 million customers that have service records in this platform," the company said in a statement. "We are continuing to investigate the proportion of the data that has been stolen, though we expect it will be significant."it added.

Credit card details and passport numbers were not kept in the system, Qantas added.

"There is no impact to Qantas' operations or the safety of the airline."

Chief executive Vanessa Hudson said Qantas had notified Australia's National Cyber Security Coordinator.

"We sincerely apologise to our customers and we recognise the uncertainty this will cause," she said.

"Our customers trust us with their personal information and we take that responsibility seriously."Vanessa noted.

Qantas apologised in 2024 after a glitch with its mobile app exposed some passengers' names and travel details.

A string of major cyberattacks have in recent years raised concerns about the protection of Australians' personal data.

Major ports handling 40 percent of Australia's freight trade ground to a halt in 2023 after hackers infiltrated computers belonging to operator DP World.

Russia-based hackers in 2022 breached one of Australia's largest private health insurers, accessing the data of more than nine million current and former customers.

The same year telecom company Optus suffered a data breach of similar magnitude in which the personal details of up to 9.8 million people were accessed.

 

Related Topics

Australian Airline Cyberattack Investigation Qantas' Operations
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

The fascinating history of how residents named informal settlements in Nairobi
The fascinating history of how residents named informal settlements in Nairobi
World
By The Conversation
17 mins ago
State won't suppress freedom of expression, Kindiki says
National
By Erastus Mulwa and Philip Muasya
21 mins ago
French PM survives no-confidence motion
World
By AFP
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Blood money: Kenya's deadly dance of death, compensation
By Jacinta Mutura 4 hrs ago
Blood money: Kenya's deadly dance of death, compensation
Government of spin doctors as senior officers clash on state position
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Government of spin doctors as senior officers clash on state position
Bank ordered to pay Sh284m withdrawn from Koinange's family account
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Bank ordered to pay Sh284m withdrawn from Koinange's family account
Report: Development partners to scale down focus on Kenya
By Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Report: Development partners to scale down focus on Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved