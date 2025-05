People walk in an alley at the Burj al Barajneh camp for Palestinian refugees in Beirut. [Joseph Eid, AFP)

The UK government on Tuesday paused free trade negotiations with Israel and slapped new sanctions on West Bank settlers to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy also announced his ministry was summoning the Israeli ambassador over Israel's expansion of its military operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, launched in the wake of the October 2023 attack by Hamas militants.