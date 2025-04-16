UK, France vow to 'maintain pressure' on Haiti gangs

A man shows signs of despair holding his head in his hands inside a tent in a temporary shelter after heavy rains affected the city of Port-au-Price, in Haiti, on April 13, 2025. [AFP]

Britain and France on Wednesday pledged to maintain pressure on criminal gangs in Haiti via sanctions.

The poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, Haiti is politically unstable and swaths of the country, including parts of the capital, are under the control of rival armed gangs.

"The UK and France are concerned by reports of criminal gangs coordinating to further destabilise Haiti's Transitional Presidential Council," Britain and France said in a joint statement.

"We are committed to maintaining pressure on those who seek to destabilise Haiti via the implementation of sanctions, and we call on authorities to fully implement the sanctions regime in Haiti," the added.

The UN Security Council in October extended an arms embargo on Haiti, urging UN member states to block shipments of "arms and related materiel of all types" from entering the country.

The UN sanctions list includes seven leaders of Haiti's gangs.

The armed groups have been battling for control of Port-au-Prince and clashes have intensified in recent weeks as the rival gangs attempt to establish new territories.

At least 1,518 people were killed and 572 injured in Haiti during the first three months of this year, due to attacks by gangs, security force operations and violence by self-defence groups, according to the United Nations.

A Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), under UN auspices, has been in Haiti since 2023. But it has faced logistical and funding problems.