US attorney general calls Tesla vandalism 'domestic terrorism'

By AFP | 1h ago

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said a recent spate of attacks on Tesla property, owned by key Donald Trump ally Elon Musk, was akin to "domestic terrorism" and vowed to impose severe punishments on perpetrators.

"The swarm of violent attacks on Tesla property is nothing short of domestic terrorism," Bondi said in a statement Tuesday.

She said the Department of Justice has "already charged several perpetrators with that in mind, including in cases that involve charges with five-year mandatory minimum sentences."

"We will continue investigations that impose severe consequences on those involved in these attacks, including those operating behind the scenes to coordinate and fund these crimes," she said.

Bondi's statement came after the latest incident in which a fire was started at a Tesla Collision Center in Las Vegas, damaging five vehicles, according to the city's police.

"As officers arrived, they located several vehicles fully engulfed in flames and the word 'Resist' spray painted on the building," the police said in a statement Monday.

Musk also shared a video of the Las Vegas torching on his social media platform X, calling it "domestic terrorism."

"Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks," he said.

The world's richest person, Musk poured more than $270 million in political donations into Trump's presidential campaign during last year's election.

The billionaire was appointed by Trump to head the "Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)", tasked with slashing public spending.

He has since embarked on dismantling several government agencies, which he accuses of fraud and wasteful management, putting thousands of civil servants out of work.

Several Tesla vehicles, dealerships and charging stations across the United States and Europe have been vandalized in recent weeks.

A Tesla charging station in the US state of Massachusetts was "intentionally set" on fire in early March, authorities said, while in Colorado police said last month they arrested a woman for vandalizing a dealership "with incendiary devices".

Trump expressed support for Musk last week, saying the perpetrators would be caught and will "go through hell."

Analysts also say Musk's political endeavors -- including backing far-right parties in Europe and sharing conspiracy theories online -- could isolate Tesla's traditionally liberal market base.

Calls for a boycott have also been launched against the brand, whose stock market value has plummeted since December.

Some owners in the United States have also stuck bumper stickers on their cars saying they bought them "before we knew Elon was crazy."

First Lady Rachel Ruto's shoes steal show as Kenyans critique her outfit
