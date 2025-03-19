Guterres, world leaders condemn Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa on February 14, 2025. [AFP]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which have killed hundreds.

In a post on X, Guterres said he was "outraged" by the attacks.

‘’I strongly appeal for the ceasefire to be respected, for unimpeded humanitarian assistance to be re-established, and for the remaining hostages to be released unconditionally,” he wrote.

Egypt also condemned the airstrikes, calling them an act of aggression that threatens regional stability.

‘’Egypt reiterates its full rejection of Israel's aggression aimed at reintroducing tension to the region and undermining efforts to restore stability,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on March 18.

Cairo urged the international community to intervene immediately to halt Israel’s attacks and prevent further escalation. It also called on all parties to exercise restraint and allow mediators to pursue a permanent ceasefire.

Despite these calls, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the offensive was "just the beginning."

Egypt warned that Israel’s actions violate the ceasefire agreement and pose a serious threat to regional stability.

The conflict has drawn international legal scrutiny.

In November last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

The latest airstrikes, which killed more than 500 people, targeted Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, as well as Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood in the north.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, with most being women and children.