Trump appoints 13-year-old cancer survivor Secret Service agent

DJ Daniel, agent of the US Secret Service.[Photo, White House]

US President Donald Trump has appointed 13-year-old DJ Daniel, a cancer survivor, as an honorary agent of the US Secret Service.

During his address to Congress on Tuesday, Trump announced, “Tonight, DJ Daniel, we are going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.”

Trump praised Daniel’s admiration for law enforcement and commended the dedication of police officers across the country.

Donned in a Houston police uniform, the 13-year-old sat with his father in the gallery of the House of Representatives as Trump shared his story.

Daniel was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018, with doctors initially giving him just five months to live.

“That was more than six years ago. Since then, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true,” said Trump.

Daniel has been sworn in as an honorary law enforcement officer in several cities since 2018.

In a video shared on X, he recounted his journey, revealing that he had undergone thirteen (13) brain surgeries.

Since his diagnosis, he has visited police departments across the US and received honorary titles from law enforcement agencies, including Jasper, Mansfield, Lake Charles, and Aurora.

According to the US Secret Service, applicants for an official agent position must be between 21 and 37 years old, have good vision and hearing, no visible body markings, and be in good health.

Honorary appointments, such as Daniel’s, fall under an excepted service designation, which allows the government to bypass the standard hiring process.

These appointments are typically limited to three years and 120 days, after which individuals may transition to a permanent role or be separated from service