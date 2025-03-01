Europe rallies behind Ukraine after Trump and Zelensky clash

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. [AFP]

What was hoped to be a renewal of ties and the formation of new ones turned into a heated argument on Friday, February 28, at the US Oval Office in Washington, DC.

US President Donald Trump was supposed to host Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House to sign a US-Ukrainian deal for the joint exploitation of Ukraine's mineral resources, as part of a post-war recovery in a US-brokered peace deal.

Instead, an ugly clash erupted almost immediately in the Oval Office, with Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouting at Zelensky, accusing him of not being thankful for US help in the three-year war against the Russian invasion, prompting Zelensky to leave.

According to Trump, the Ukrainian leader is "not ready" for peace with Russia, adding, "He [Zelensky] can come back when he is ready for peace."

On his side, Zelensky said there should be "no compromises with a killer on our territory."

The dramatic public breakdown has elicited different reactions.

Leaders, particularly from Europe, have vowed to rally behind Ukraine. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced Europe's support for Ukraine after Presidents Trump and Zelensky failed to reach a deal.

"Germany, together with our European allies, stands united alongside Ukraine - and against the Russian aggression," Annalena Baerbock wrote on X and Bluesky, adding that Kyiv's "quest for peace & security is ours."

Zelensky has also received support from Spain, Norway, Sweden, Poland, and others.

"Sweden stands with Ukraine. You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini!" stated Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Citizens, on the other hand, shared mixed reactions.

Democrats accused Trump and Vance of doing Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "dirty work" after they berated Zelensky in front of the world's media. But Republicans said the US leaders were right to accuse pro-Western Zelensky of lacking gratitude for American support in Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

Ukrainians, on the other hand, reacted with shock and anger after the unprecedented verbal altercation between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said he supported Zelensky's demand for US security guarantees to back any peace deal, warning on X that "ceasefire without guarantees is the way to Russian occupation" of Europe.

Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov praised Zelensky's "bravery" in "standing up for the honor of our people, who have paid with their blood for freedom." Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry official Andrii Sybiha said Zelensky "has the bravery and strength to stand up for what is right."