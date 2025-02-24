The Standard

Human rights around the world 'being suffocated': UN chief

By AFP | 1d ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

United Nations Head Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

The United Nations chief warned Monday that human rights were being "suffocated" globally, including  by wars and violence as well as autocrats crushing opposition and trampling on international law.

"Human rights are the oxygen of humanity," United Nations chief Antonio Guterres told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

"But one by one, human rights are being suffocated," he said, adding: "by autocrats, crushing opposition because they fear what a truly empowered people would do. By a patriarchy that keeps girls out of school and women at arm's length from basic rights."

Warmongers meanwhile "thumb their nose at international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter", he said, while wars and violence were stripping people "of their right to food, water and education".

Guterres also pointed to the impact of "a morally bankrupt global financial system", and to "runaway technologies like artificial intelligence that hold great promise, but also the ability to violate human rights at the touch of a button".

He highlighted "growing intolerance against entire groups -- from Indigenous peoples, to migrants and refugees, to the LGBTQI+ community, to persons with disabilities", as well as "voices of division and anger who view human rights not as a boon to humanity, but as a barrier to the power, profit and control they seek".

All combined, "this represents a direct threat to all of the hard-won mechanisms and systems established over the last 80 years to protect and advance human rights", he warned.

Related Topics

United Nations Human Rights Violations
.

Latest Stories

JSC says court orders bar it from processing Supreme Court petitions
JSC says court orders bar it from processing Supreme Court petitions
National
By David Njaaga
48 mins ago
Health ministry dismisses RUPHA's Sh30 billion claim, pledges NHIF bill reconciliation
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Barcelona face rivals Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey semi final showdown
Football
By Standard Sports
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

University debts drop by Sh3 billion in the last two years
By Antony Gitonga 6 hrs ago
University debts drop by Sh3 billion in the last two years
Raila Odinga caged...
By Patrick Beja 13 hrs ago
Raila Odinga caged...
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
By George Njunge 1 day ago
Thika on the verge of becoming Kenya's first industrial smart city
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
By Julius Chepkwony 1 day ago
Shortage of staff and Kiems kits await new IEBC commissioners
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved