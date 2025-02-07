The Standard

2 dead after small plane crashes in Sao Paulo street, hits bus

By AFP | 20h ago

Loading Article...

For the best experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser settings.

 A plane plunged into a major avenue in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo on Friday and exploded after hitting a bus, leaving two people dead and six injured, officials said. [AFP]

Two people were killed Friday when a small plane crashed on a major avenue in Brazil's economic capital Sao Paulo and skidded into a bus, authorities said.

It was unclear if the aircraft had been attempting an emergency landing shortly after taking off. It slid hundreds of meters along the avenue and hit a bus before exploding, firefighter chief Ronaldo Melo told journalists.

The pilot and sole passenger were killed in the accident, which happened shortly after the King Air F90 took off from the Campo de Marte airport, which handles domestic flights.

The passengers of the bus managed to escape, and six were injured, said Melo.

Images broadcast on local television showed thick plumes of smoke billowing into the air, however firefighters quickly got the blaze under control.

Investigators are at the scene "taking photos and interviewing people who witnessed the aircraft crash" to establish the circumstances of the accident, Melo said.

Related Topics

Plane Crash Brazil Plane Crash Sao Paulo Accidents
.

Latest Stories

Daddy Owen shares wild memories with P-Unit as Genge trio celebrates 20 years in music: "Causing chaos"
Daddy Owen shares wild memories with P-Unit as Genge trio celebrates 20 years in music: "Causing chaos"
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
4 mins ago
Perpetrators of DR Congo crisis must be punished to find peace
Opinion
By Irungu Houghton
20 mins ago
Shadrack Dimata: Kenyan reggae star reveals how cheating neighbour inspired new song 'You Are Mine'
Entertainment
By Boniface Mithika
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The 2027 conspiracy
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
The 2027 conspiracy
Truckers face mandatory use of planned Sh352b Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Truckers face mandatory use of planned Sh352b Mombasa-Nairobi Expressway
Which Majority? Judges' shocker to Kenya Kwanza leadership in National Assembly
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Which Majority? Judges' shocker to Kenya Kwanza leadership in National Assembly
Raila takes the upper hand in Parliament after court decision
By Brian Otieno 5 hrs ago
Raila takes the upper hand in Parliament after court decision
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved