Aga Khan's funeral to be held in Lisbon on Saturday

By AFP | 1d ago

Racehorse billionaire and Islamic spiritual leader the Aga Khan visits the renovated Musee du Cheval (The Museum of the Horse) in Chantilly, north of Paris, on its reopening day on June 15, 2013. The Aga Khan, imam of the Ismaili Muslims and head of a major development aid foundation, died in Lisbon at the age of 88, his foundation announced on February 4, 2025.[AFP]

The funeral of Aga Khan IV, the spiritual leader of Shia Ismaili Muslims, will take place in Lisbon on Saturday, a representative of the community said.

Prince Karim al-Husseini, 88, died on Tuesday. He was regarded as a direct descendent of the Prophet Mohammed and enjoyed near divine status as the 49th hereditary imam of the Ismaili sect.

A ceremony to herald his successor is scheduled for next week.

The private funeral will be conducted at the Ismaili community centre in central Lisbon, in front of several hundred guests.

"This is a private event, not a big public event... It will be short and dignified," Naguib Kheraj, a senior adviser to the Ismaili community, told a press conference on Thursday.

The deceased Aga Khan established the global headquarters of the Ismaili community in Lisbon in 2015.

Prince Karim was inaugurated in 1957 as the 49th hereditary imam of the Nizari Ismailis, a branch of Shia Islam that has millions of followers, notably in Central and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

His eldest son, 53-year-old Rahim Al-Hussaini, will succeed him and take on the title of Aga Khan V.

The equivalent of an inauguration of the new Aga Khan will be held on Tuesday morning at the community headquarters in Lisbon.

"It will be a private ceremony. It's a ceremony to mark the accession of the new imam," Kheraj said.

