Beyonce, Lamar bag album and song of the Year at the Grammys

Beyonce and [daughter Blue Ivy] receives Album of the year award during the 67th annual Grammy Awards. [AFP]

Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar have bagged album and song of the Year respectively at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Beyonce won her first-ever Album of the Year Grammy on Sunday, finally taking home the coveted prize for her sweeping country revue, "Cowboy Carter."

The 43-year-old music icon bested stiff competition including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish to claim the night's most prestigious trophy.

It was a moment of vindication for Beyonce, the Recording Academy's most nominated and decorated artist ever -- who for more than a decade has been routinely snubbed for top Grammys.

"It's been many, many years," she said in accepting the prize, which she dedicated to Linda Martell, a pioneering Black woman in country who performed on the album.

"I hope we just keep pushing forward, opening doors," Beyonce said.

It was the fifth time one of her albums had been nominated for the top prize, previously losing the award to Swift, Beck, Adele and Harry Styles.

And Beyonce is the first Black woman in the 21st century to win the prize, and just one of four to do so: Lauryn Hill was the last to win in 1999, following in the footsteps of Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston.

"Cowboy Carter" is a rhinestone-studded, genre-bending, historically grounded honky tonk of an album that pays homage to Beyonce's southern heritage.

The 27-track second act in her "Renaissance" trilogy, "Cowboy Carter" magnified a wider conversation on the long history of Black artists in country music, and the persistent racist backlash they have continued to experience.

Beyonce entered the night with the most chances at Grammys gold, having garnered 11 nominations, including in the major fields along with pop, country, Americana and melodic rap performance.

She ultimately took home three awards - Album of the Year, best country album and best country duo/group performance with Miley Cyrus.

Kendrick Lamar on Sunday won the Grammy for Song of the Year for his smash diss track "Not Like Us," one of a series of songs from the Los Angeles-area native that skewer hip-hop rival Drake.

Lamar bested a packed field including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish for the prize honoring songwriting. He also took home Record of the Year honors.