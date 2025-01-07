The Standard

Xi orders all-out rescue efforts following heavy casualties in 6.8-magnitude Xizang quake

By Xinhua | 2d ago

This frame grab from a user-generated content (UGC) video on January 7, 2025 shows cracks on the walls of a restaurant in Lhatse County in China's Tibet after an earthquake struck the area.[AFP,Standard]

President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts to save lives and minimize casualties following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that took a heavy toll after jolting a county in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region Tuesday morning.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made an important instruction, demanding utmost efforts to carry out search and rescue and provide medical treatment for the injured.

He also urged efforts to prevent secondary disasters, properly resettle affected residents, and handle the aftermath effectively.

It is essential to strengthen earthquake monitoring and early warning, promptly allocate disaster relief supplies, expedite the repair of damaged infrastructure, ensure the basic needs of residents are met, and guarantee a safe and warm winter for all, Xi said.

In a Tuesday instruction, Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, urged efforts to swiftly check the disaster situation and the extent of casualties, organize all-out search and rescue operations and minimize casualties.

He said as the quake-stricken area is located in a cold plateau region, every possible means must be employed to ensure the basic livelihood of the affected people and help them stay warm during the winter.

Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, led a team to the quake site to guide the rescue and relief efforts. 

 

