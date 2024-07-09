The Standard

India PM Modi tells Putin 'war cannot solve problems'

By AFP | 1h ago
 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting with Russia's President at the Kremlin in Moscow on July 9, 2024. [Photo, AFP]

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow that peace was "of utmost importance" and that "war cannot solve problems".

"As a friend, I have also said that for the brighter future of our next generation, peace is of utmost importance," Modi said in a speech in Hindi, sitting alongside Putin.

"When innocent children are murdered, one sees them die, the heart pains and that pain is unbearable."

Modi said he and Putin had discussed Russia's campaign in Ukraine during his visit to Moscow.

"As a true friend, we were together and chatted on a range of issues," Modi said.

"And I was happy that on Ukraine, we could both express our views openly and in detail."

Modi landed in Moscow on Monday, hours after Russia launched a massive barrage targeting cities across Ukraine that killed more than three dozen people and heavily damaged a children's hospital in Kyiv.

It sparked condemnation from governments in Europe and North America.

"I know that war cannot solve problems, solutions and peace talks can't succeed among bombs, guns, and bullets," Modi added. "And we need to find a way to peace through dialogue."

Russia is a vital supplier of cut-price oil and weapons to India, but Moscow's isolation from the West and growing ties with Beijing have impacted its partnership with New Delhi.

Western powers have in recent years also cultivated stronger relations with India as a hedge against China and its growing influence across the Asia-Pacific, while pressuring New Delhi to distance itself from Russia.

Related Topics

Russia-Ukraine War India-Russia diplomacy Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi India
.

Latest Stories

Youth storm Nandi governor's office to demand accountability
Youth storm Nandi governor's office to demand accountability
Rift Valley
By Edward Kosut
21 mins ago
Ruto signs IEBC Bill, paving way for hiring of commissioners
National
By Mate Tongola
57 mins ago
Explained: What next after Ruto assents to the IEBC Bill?
Fact Check
By Esther Nyambura
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

DP Gachagua, wife sulk over Sh400m budget
By Brian Otieno 57 mins ago
Premium DP Gachagua, wife sulk over Sh400m budget
Kenya awaits Cabinet changes as Ruto takes time to act his word
By Edwin Nyarangi 57 mins ago
Premium Kenya awaits Cabinet changes as Ruto takes time to act his word
Gen Z surprise: Too organised to stage protests without a leader
By Fidelis Mogaka 57 mins ago
Premium Gen Z surprise: Too organised to stage protests without a leader
Kenya is banking on six options after Finance Bill collapse, not two
By Ashminder Kaur 57 mins ago
Premium Kenya is banking on six options after Finance Bill collapse, not two
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved