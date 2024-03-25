The Standard

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down before year ends

By VOA | 36m ago

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun will step down from the embattled plane maker at the end of the year after a series of mishaps at one of America's most storied manufacturers.

Board Chair Larry Kellner has also told the company he doesn't plan to stand for re-election.

Boeing also said Monday that Stan Deal, president and CEO of its commercial airplanes unit, will retire from the company. Stephanie Pope will now lead the division.

The Federal Aviation Administration has put the company under intense scrutiny and recently ordered an audit of assembly lines at a Boeing factory near Seattle, where the company builds planes like the Alaska Airlines 737 Max that suffered a door-panel blowout on Jan. 5.

Investigators say bolts that help keep the panel in place were missing after repair work at the Boeing factory. The incident has raised scrutiny of Boeing to its highest level since two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

Shares rose more than 2% before the market open.

Related Topics

Boeing CEO Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Boeing CEO steps down
.

Latest Stories

KQ resumes flights to Eldoret airport after 10-year hiatus
KQ resumes flights to Eldoret airport after 10-year hiatus
Business
By Lynn Kolongei
21 mins ago
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down before year ends
World
By VOA
36 mins ago
Rains wreak havoc in the city
Nairobi
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

You can now auction State House to recover debt, court rules
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium You can now auction State House to recover debt, court rules
Government officials have nowhere to hide but to pay awards
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Government officials have nowhere to hide but to pay awards
Acting VC's actions create anxiety and discord at Kaimosi Friends University
By Brian Kisanji and Nathan Ochunge 3 hrs ago
Premium Acting VC's actions create anxiety and discord at Kaimosi Friends University
Why the days of Kenyan ethnic political kingpins are numbered
By Kidi Mwaga 3 hrs ago
Premium Why the days of Kenyan ethnic political kingpins are numbered
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved