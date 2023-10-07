The Standard

Kenya condemns Hamas attack on Israel

By Fred Kagonye | 1h ago

Smoke plumes rise over Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023, during Israeli air strikes following a major attack on Israel by Hamas. [VOA]

Kenya has condemned an attack by Palestinian group Hamas over Israel describing it as a despicable terror attack.

The attack took place on Saturday morning after Hamas militants fired rockets into Israel from Palestine, with Israel responding with air strikes.

“Kenya strongly condemns the despicable terror attack against Israel and regrets the carnage and senseless loss of life,” tweeted Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei.

He said that Kenya repudiates the planners, funders and implementers of what he called a heinous attack in Israel.

“While Israel has a right to retaliate, a peaceful path to resolving this unfortunate development is urged,” the tweet read.

By Saturday evening, the Gaza Health Ministry was quoted by the press saying that 193 people had been killed and 1,610 in the strip.

The PS later released a statement from the Ministry in which they said that the attack by Hamas was unprovoked.

“This egregious act of violence has not only disrupted the fragile peace in the Middle East but also poses a significant threat to global peace and security,” it reads.

According to Sing’oei, the attack has led to the loss of lives from both sides.

“This flagrant disregard for human life displayed by the attackers is deeply troubling and is an affront to the values that underpin our shared humanity.”

He said that Kenya supports all international efforts aimed at achieving a long-lasting solution between Israel and Palestine while calling for a cease-fire between the two sides.

“Kenya strongly believes in the principles of constructive dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy as the only means to resolve conflicts and disputes.”

He called on the international community to double their efforts to find a comprehensive and sustainable solution to the conflict between the two nations.

“Kenya urges the United Nations, the Quartet on the Middle East and all relevant stakeholders to intensify their diplomatic efforts to facilitate a peaceful resolution.”

Related Topics

Hamas terror attack Israel attack Gaza
.

Latest Stories

State's water handling disempowers counties
State's water handling disempowers counties
Opinion
By Andrew Mwadime
1 hr ago
Health benefits of spirulina and why it is a game changer
Opinion
By Mary Opiyo and Alice Hamisi
1 hr ago
Free and independent journalism under threat from rogue reporters
Opinion
By Koki Muli Grignon
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila-Ruto talks: Fate of dialogue shaky as differences persist
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Premium Raila-Ruto talks: Fate of dialogue shaky as differences persist
Blow to Equity in Transcentury contest
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Blow to Equity in Transcentury contest
Musalia Mudavadi: Ruto's blue-eyed boy takes his place as top diplomat
By Jacob Ng’etich 1 hr ago
Premium Musalia Mudavadi: Ruto's blue-eyed boy takes his place as top diplomat
Church reveals how tens of elders are hunted and killed
By Patrick Beja 1 hr ago
Premium Church reveals how tens of elders are hunted and killed
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved