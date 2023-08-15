The Standard

New Zealand removes last of Covid-19 restrictions

By VOA | 44m ago
People jog past a social distancing and mask-wearing sign, in Auckland, New Zealand, Aug 31, 2020. [Reuters]

New Zealand on Monday removed the last of its remaining Covid-19 restrictions, marking the end of a government response to the pandemic that was watched closely around the world.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the requirement to wear masks in hospitals and other health care facilities would end at midnight, as would a requirement for people who caught the virus to isolate themselves for seven days.

New Zealand was initially praised internationally for eliminating the virus entirely after imposing nationwide lockdowns and strict border controls.

But as the pandemic wore on and more infectious variants took hold, the nation's zero-tolerance approach became untenable. It eventually abandoned its elimination strategy.

Reflecting on the government's response to the virus over more than three years, Hipkins said that during the height of the pandemic he had longed for the day he could end all restrictions, but now it felt anticlimactic.

He said about 3,250 New Zealanders from a population of 5 million had died with Covid-19 as a primary or secondary cause about one-fifth of the mortality rate in the United States.

"While there were no doubt fractures in our collective sense of unity, I believe that New Zealanders can be enormously proud of what we achieved together," Hipkins said. "We stayed home, we made sacrifices, we got vaccinated, and there is absolutely no question, we saved lives."

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations were low and had been trending down since June, and the publicly funded health system had faced less disruption from the virus this southern winter.

"We have been able to complete 16,000 more operations than we did last year, and so that is a very good indication our health system is on a much more even keel than it was," she said.

The announcement comes two months before a general election.

David Seymour, the leader of the opposition ACT Party, said the government had been treating people like children for too long.

"They have been happy to impose high costs with little benefit and have taken their sweet time getting around to fixing it," Seymour said in a statement.

Related Topics

New Zealand New Zealand Covid Restrictions Covid-19 Pandemic Global Pandemic
.

Latest Stories

Return of the fuel subsidy
Return of the fuel subsidy
Business
By Henry Githaiga
34 mins ago
New Zealand removes last of Covid-19 restrictions
World
By VOA
44 mins ago
Sudan's top Army General accuses rival paramilitary of war crimes
Africa
By VOA
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Fazul sneaked back to Kenya in 2002 to plot Kikambala bombings
By Stephen Muiruri 1 hr ago
Premium How Fazul sneaked back to Kenya in 2002 to plot Kikambala bombings
State's new plan to pull public universities out of choking debts
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Premium State's new plan to pull public universities out of choking debts
Israeli govt to help Kenya set up cyber 'Iron Dome' to curb rise in attacks
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Israeli govt to help Kenya set up cyber 'Iron Dome' to curb rise in attacks
Why stubborn shilling is ruining Ruto's economic recovery dream
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Premium Why stubborn shilling is ruining Ruto's economic recovery dream
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved