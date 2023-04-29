The Standard

Dutch court bans serial sperm donor who fathered over 550

By AP | 1h ago

A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.

A judge at The Hague District Court ordered the halt in an injunction brought by the mother of a child conceived with the donor’s sperm and a foundation representing other parents.

The mother, identified by the foundation only as Eva, welcomed the court’s decision.

“I hope that this ruling leads to a ban on mass donation and spreads like an oil slick to other countries. We must stand hand in hand around our children and protect them against this injustice,” she said in a statement.

The court noted that under Dutch guidelines, sperm donors are allowed to produce a maximum of 25 children with 12 mothers and that the donor lied to prospective parents about his donation history.

The donor, identified as Jonathan M. under Dutch privacy guidelines, provided sperm to several Dutch fertility clinics and to a clinic in Denmark as well as to many other people he connected with through advertisements and online forums, the court said in its written judgment.

The donor’s lawyer said in a court hearing that he wanted to help parents who would otherwise be unable to conceive.

The judge who heard the civil case said that the donor “deliberately lied about this in order to persuade the parents to take him as a donor,” the court said in a statement.

“All these parents are now confronted with the fact that the children in their family are part of a huge kinship network, with hundreds of half-siblings, which they did not choose,” the court said, adding that this “has or could possibly have negative psychosocial consequences for the children. It is therefore in their interest that this kinship network is not extended any further.”

The court said in a statement that the case was about “conflicting fundamental rights. On the one hand, the right to respect for the privacy of the parents and the donor children ... and on the other hand, the same right of the donor.”

The court ruled that “the interests of the donor children and their parents outweigh the interest of the donor in continuing to donate sperm to new prospective parents.”

The court ordered him immediately to halt all donations and said he must pay 100,000 euros ($110,000) per case if he breaches the ban.

Lawyer Mark de Hek called the ruling “a clear signal and, as far as I am concerned, a final warning to other mass donors.”

Related Topics

Serial Sperm Donor Jonathan Jacob Meijer Dutch Court Sperm Donation
.

Latest Stories

Russian official: Drone causes fire at Crimea oil reservoir
Russian official: Drone causes fire at Crimea oil reservoir
Europe
By AP
16 mins ago
BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
Europe
By AP
37 mins ago
Matters of faith are a personal choice
BLOGS
By Cosmas Butunyi
40 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Economics of religious cultism could explain Shakahola horror
By Patrick Muinde 1 hr ago
Premium Economics of religious cultism could explain Shakahola horror
Kenya on cliff's edge as public debt nears Sh10 trillion limit
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
Premium Kenya on cliff's edge as public debt nears Sh10 trillion limit
Shakahola deaths expose State failure to avert mass slaughter
By Gabriel Dolan 1 hr ago
Premium Shakahola deaths expose State failure to avert mass slaughter
Mediators to settle Nyachae family's dispute over vast wealth
By Kamau Muthoni 1 hr ago
Premium Mediators to settle Nyachae family's dispute over vast wealth
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda Carol
  • 2015 Mazda Carol
  • Mileage : 45000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 650,000
2015 Lexus Nx 200T
  • 2015 Lexus Nx 200T
  • Mileage : 52000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 5,150,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Modern three bedroom apartment off Gitanga Road, Lavington Green Estate.
  • 3 Modern three bedroom apartment off Gitanga Road, Lavington Green Estate.
  • House Type:Modern three bedroom apartment off Gitanga Road, Lavington Green Estate.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 18,500,000
Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • 3 Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • House Type:Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,500,000
Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi.
  • 3 Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi.
  • House Type:Unique rustic studio in this magnificent Arabian style Architecture in Sporting Club, Silver sand Beach, Malindi.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 4,450,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Digital Marketer
  • Employer: Premier Hospital
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Project Officer - Tobacco
  • Employer: World Health Organization (WHO)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Administrative Analyst
  • Employer: United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Resilience Technical Specialist – KSBDC
  • Employer: Strathmore University Business School(SBS)
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved