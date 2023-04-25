US President Joe Biden to seek second term

US President Joe Biden has announced that he seek re-election in the 2024 elections. [File, AP]

Biden made the announcement in a video posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday, April 25 terming the forthcoming elections as a fight for democracy and fundamental freedom for Americans.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in a battle for the soul of America and we still are. The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom,” Biden said.

“More rights or fewer. I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That's why I'm running for re-election.”

American Presidential elections and congressional midterm elections are held after every four years.

The 80-year-old will be seeking a second term together with his Vice President Kamala Harris in the elections scheduled for November 5, 2024.

“Let’s finish this job. I know we can,” he said.

Biden was elected President in the 2020 election, beating the incumbent Donald Trump.

He is expected to face off for the second time with Trump who had formally launched his campaign in November 2022.

The 2024 race has attracted many candidates among them Marianne Williamson who unsuccessfully ran for the Presidency in 2020 and Robert Kennedy have thrown their towel in the ring to challenge Biden for the Democrats ticket.

On the Republican side Florida governor (Ron DeSantis), former Vice President (Mike Pence), former US ambassador to the United Nations (Nikki Haley), former Republican governor of the state of Arkansas (Asa Hutchinson), Larry Elder and Vivek Ramaswamy are set to challenge Trump in the nominations.

This list is still expected to grow.