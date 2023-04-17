Explainer: Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk divorce drama

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi and his estranged wife Hiba Abouk.

Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi has been a trending topic on all media platforms across the world, in the last few days.

This was after his wife, a TV model, discovered he owns ‘nothing’ despite earning millions of Euros in his football career.

Hakimi is a football player with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and the Moroccan national football team which he played for in the 2022 World Cup.

Previous media reports show that the international football star met Hiba Abouk, now his ex-wife, at a photo shoot in 2018.

She was born in Madrid, but is of Tunisian and Libyan descent and is also the youngest of four children. Throughout her school days, she attended drama classes in Spain.

Abouk, who is reportedly 12 years older than Hakimi, has also amassed her small fortune throughout her career in television. The 36-year-old Spanish model is approximately worth $2 million.

It has also been known that Abouk is not in a situation where she needs part of her ex-husband's fortune to be able to make ends meet, as she has a fortune of her own.

The pair started dating in 2018 and got married in 2020. Together, they have two boys, Amin and Naim.

However, Hakimi’s wife filed for divorce around March 2023.

Abouk's divorce with Hakimi made the headlines after reports that a 24-year-old woman had filed a complaint against the Paris Saint-Germain full-back emerged.

The unidentified woman accused Hakimi of sexually abusing her, while the famous actress (his wife) was away with their children.

Hakimi is being investigated in Paris, France, for alleged rape.

As investigations are ongoing, Abouk has never stood by her husband when he was accused of sexual assault although he has maintained his innocence and believes the woman is trying to extort him.

Filing for divorce made Abouk discover that his husband had nothing legally. This is because all his assets have been registered under his birth mother’s name.

Whenever he needed anything, he would ask his mother to buy it for him. All his houses, cars, clothes, and jewelry were found to be in his mother’s name, and millions in salary were deposited in accounts bearing his mother’s name.

It was reported that 80 percent of all that he owns is registered in his mother’s name. He has a net worth of about $24 million.

The Morocco player is the sixth highest-paid athlete in Africa, earning around $215,000 per week.

This discovery was made during the ongoing divorce proceedings in court.

While filing for the divorce, she had asked for half of all the property and money the footballer owned.

If Hakimi had his property registered under his name, she would have received $8.5 million.

The story has elicited mixed reactions with controversial individuals weighing in on the topic. Some congratulated Hakimi for a wise move and others criticized Abouk for going after his money and vice versa.

Since Hakimi doesn't have any properties in his name, social media users are wondering if he'll receive half of Abouk's money after the divorce, although it is unlikely.

Neither party has commented on the reports.