SECTIONS
The Standard

Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif's widow writes open letter to President William Ruto

By George Maringa | 1h ago
Javeria Siddique, the widow of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, says justice is yet to be served in regard to the death of her husband. [Courtesy of The Friday Times]

Javeria Siddique, the widow of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, has written an open letter to Kenya’s President William Ruto.

Her husband Sharif was shot and killed by police officers in Kenya in October this year. Police said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Preliminary investigations done by Pakistani officials suggest that Sharif’s death could have been premeditated.

The slain journalist was a strong critic of the Pakistani leadership.

Sharif’s widow on Wednesday, December 21, took to Twitter to write an open letter to President Ruto.

She copied the letter to Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Alfred Mutua, his ICT and Digital Economy counterpart Eliud Owalo and the Amnesty International.

Below is Siddique’s open letter to President Ruto:

“H.E William Ruto,

“I am writing on behalf of the bereaved family of late Arshad Sharif, a dedicated, committed and resilient journalist from Pakistan whose blood, condemnably and mercilessly, spilt on your soil.

“The underlying factors that led to the premeditated murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif need to be unearthed for meeting the ends of justice we all behold.

“The whole Pakistan is grieving the untimely and inhumane death of Arshad Sharif. We look forward to seeing you help us afford at least a modicum of opportunity to feel peace and solace by unearthing the truth and bringing the culprits to justice.

“At this time of grief and anguish, a great responsibility is on you to provide us with the true information what painful details Arshad Sharif went through during his last moments of life.

“I request that you mandate relevant authorities of yours to transparently investigate the true facts behind this brutal murder and bring to justice all those who are part of this heinous crime.

“We, the people of Pakistan, anticipate a humane and considerate response.

“Citizen of Pakistan.”

Police in Kenya said Sharif was killed in a case of mistaken identity after another vehicle was reported missing in Nairobi.

Sharif was travelling in a sport utility vehicle in Kajiado County, when the vehicle he was in was shot at ten times.

Sharif died of bullet injuries.

Last month, Pakistan’s Interior minister Rana Sanaullah told journalists that evidence suggested Sharif was a victim of a targeted killing in Kenya, and not an accidental shooting.

“Arshad Sharif’s death is not a case of mistaken identity. The evidence we have so far indicates that he was a victim of targeted killing,” said the minister.

“We, however, still need to obtain more [evidence] to confirm all this ... and we have asked the Kenyan government for more data,” said Sanaullah.

Related Topics

Javeria Siddique Arshad Sharif Pakistan Journalist
.

Latest Stories

Christmas albums of 2022
Christmas albums of 2022
News
By Kirsten Kanja
27 mins ago
Top KCPE candidate Fwaro Makokha offered full scholarship
National
By Betty Njeru
27 mins ago
Interior CS Kindiki vows to crush bandits, eradicate insecurity in Isiolo
Rift Valley
By Phares Mutembei
33 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Interior CS Kindiki vows to crush bandits, eradicate insecurity in Isiolo
By Phares Mutembei 33 mins ago
Interior CS Kindiki vows to crush bandits, eradicate insecurity in Isiolo
Top KCPE candidate Fwaro Makokha offered full scholarship
By Betty Njeru 27 mins ago
Top KCPE candidate Fwaro Makokha offered full scholarship
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Supplies Assistant
  • Employer: Murang’a University of Technology
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Murang'a
  • Network Administrator Grade 12
  • Employer: Murang’a University of Technology
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Murang'a
  • Computer Technologist Grade 12
  • Employer: Murang’a University of Technology
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Murang'a
  • Consultant - Knowledge Translation in Maternal and Newborn Health and Well-being
  • Employer: World Health Organization (WHO)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved