SECTIONS
The Standard

New Zealand imposes lifetime ban on youth buying cigarettes

By VOA | 1h ago
 A smoker puffs on a cigarette in the central business district in Auckland, New Zealand. [AP Photo]

New Zealand on Tuesday passed into law a unique plan to phase out tobacco smoking by imposing a lifetime ban on young people buying cigarettes.

The law states that tobacco can’t ever be sold to anybody born on or after January 1, 2009.

It means the minimum age for buying cigarettes will keep going up and up. In theory, somebody trying to buy a pack of cigarettes 50 years from now would need ID to show they were at least 63 years old.

But health authorities hope smoking will fade away well before then. They have a stated goal of making New Zealand smoke-free by 2025.

The new law also reduces the number of retailers allowed to sell tobacco from about 6,000 to 600 and decreases the amount of nicotine allowed in tobacco that is smoked.

“There is no good reason to allow a product to be sold that kills half the people that use it,” Associate Minister of Health Dr. Ayesha Verrall told lawmakers in Parliament. “And I can tell you that we will end this in the future, as we pass this legislation.”

She said the health system would save billions of dollars from not needing to treat illnesses caused by smoking, such as cancer, heart attacks, strokes, and amputations. She said the bill would create generational change and leave a legacy of better health for youth.

Lawmakers voted along party lines in passing the legislation 76 to 43.

The libertarian ACT party, which opposed the bill, said many small corner stores, known in New Zealand as dairies, would go out of business because they would no longer be able to sell cigarettes.

“We stand opposed to this bill because it’s a bad bill and its bad policy, it’s that straightforward and simple,” said Brooke van Velden, ACT’s deputy leader. “There won’t be better outcomes for New Zealanders.”

She said the gradual ban amounted to “nanny-state prohibition” that would end up creating a large black market. She said prohibition never worked and always ended with unintended consequences.

The law does not affect vaping, which has already become more popular than smoking in New Zealand.

Statistics New Zealand reported last month that 8% of New Zealand adults smoked daily, down from 16% ten years ago. Meanwhile, 8.3% of adults vaped daily, up from less than 1% six years ago.

Smoking rates remain higher among Indigenous Māori, with about 20% reporting they smoked.

New Zealand already restricts cigarette sales to those aged 18 and over, requires tobacco packs to come with graphic health warnings and cigarettes to be sold in standardized packs.

New Zealand in recent years also imposed a series of hefty tax hikes on cigarettes.

The law change was welcomed by several health agencies. Health Coalition Aotearoa said the new law represented the culmination of decades of hard-fought advocacy by health and community organizations.

Related Topics

New Zealand Lifetime ban on Cigarettes Tobacco Use Drug Abuse
.

Latest Stories

Russian drone strikes damage five buildings in Ukraine capital
Russian drone strikes damage five buildings in Ukraine capital
Europe
By AP
27 mins ago
How to start and earn money through online writing
Lifestyle
By Fay Ngina
43 mins ago
Premium War between church, tradition rages on 100 years later
National
By Amos Kareithi
44 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Trucks collide, burst into flames on Mai Mahiu-Naivasha Road
By Mate Tongola 7 mins ago
Trucks collide, burst into flames on Mai Mahiu-Naivasha Road
Russian drone strikes damage five buildings in Ukraine capital
By AP 27 mins ago
Russian drone strikes damage five buildings in Ukraine capital
You cannot rebuild ruined nature, Zelenskyy highlights environmental cost of war
By VOA 50 mins ago
You cannot rebuild ruined nature, Zelenskyy highlights environmental cost of war
War between church, tradition rages on 100 years later
By Amos Kareithi 44 mins ago
Premium War between church, tradition rages on 100 years later
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2011 Honda Insight Hybrid
  • 2011 Honda Insight Hybrid
  • Mileage : 128800
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 790,000
2015 Volkswagen Golf
  • 2015 Volkswagen Golf
  • Mileage : 128112
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,550,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Temporary Regional Program Assistant and Personal Assistant to the Regional Advocacy Director
  • Employer: PATH
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Digital Marketing Officer
  • Employer: AAA Growers
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Sales Officer - Roses
  • Employer: AAA Growers
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Project Officer - Inclusive Early Childhood Education(ECDE)
  • Employer: Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Garissa

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved