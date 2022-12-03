SECTIONS

Tanzania to introduce white rhinos in national parks

By Xinhua | 44m ago

Northern White rhinos Fatu and Najin at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The Tanzanian wildlife authority said on Friday that plans are underway to introduce white rhinos in two national parks and one conservation area.

John Nyamhanga, assistant conservation commissioner of the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA), said it will be the first time for Tanzania to have white rhinos in its national parks.

Nyamhanga, who is also the commanding officer of Burigi-Chato National Park, told Xinhua in a telephone interview that white rhinos will be translocated from South African national parks to Burigi-Chato National Park, Mikumi National Park, and Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

The Burigi-Chato National Park covers 4,707 square kilometers, making it the fourth largest national park in Tanzania, stretching from Lake Victoria in the east to the Rwandan border in the west. The Mikumi National Park covers an area of 3,230 square kilometers and is rich in wildlife which can be viewed throughout the year. The Ngorongoro Conservation Area spans vast expanses of highland plains, savanna, savanna woodlands and forests.

The arrival of white rhinos will boost tourism in the areas where they will be translocated, Nyamhanga said.

.

