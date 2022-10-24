King Charles III to sell 14 horses inherited from Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III and Prince William (L) at St. George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on September, 19, 2022. [AP]

King Charles III will sell some of the horses he inherited from his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Tattersalls auction house, the main auctioneer of race horses in the United Kingdom and Ireland, said it was selling 14 of Queen Elizabeth II's horses.

Tattersall's spokesman Jimmy George said selling of the horses was not out of the ordinary as the Royal Family sell horses every year.

"The Queen had brood mares of her own, she would breed them and sell them. You can't keep them all,” George told the BBC.

He added, “Every year owners sell stock. His Majesty is just doing what owners do.”

The auction comes a month after Her Majesty the Queen died at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland.