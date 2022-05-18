× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Australian PM Scott Morrison knocks over child playing soccer at campaign event

WORLD
By Reuters | May 18th 2022 | 2 min read
Australian incumbent Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during the second leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign at the Nine Studio in Sydney, Australia May 8, 2022. [Reuters]

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison knocked a boy over and fell on top of him while playing soccer at an election campaign event on Wednesday, before quickly rolling over and checking on the child, television footage showed.

The boy got up and exchanged a high-five with Morrison, the footage showed.

Last week, Morrison said he had been a "bit of bulldozer" as his unpopularity became an election issue. 

"No one is safe from the bulldozer," Labor politician and campaign spokesman Jason Clare said on Twitter with a link to the footage.

Opinion polls show Morrison's conservative coalition trailing the Labor opposition ahead of the general election on Saturday, though the margin has narrowed this week.

KEEP READING

Australians will vote for a government on Saturday, with recent polls showing Morrison's Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to centre-left Labor, which would end nine years of conservative government. 

Morrison's Liberal Party formally launched its campaign in Brisbane last Sunday, with Morrison detailing his housing policy at the event in a last-ditch appeal to voters.

The policy aims to encourage older Australians to sell their family property, Morrison said. It would enable those aged over 55 to sell a home and invest up to A$300,000 ($200,000) in a superannuation fund outside existing caps.

The policy is an effort to put downward pressure on high house prices in an election campaign that has been dominated by cost-of-living concerns, national security and climate change.

Morrison said a re-elected coalition government would allow first home buyers to use a "responsible portion" of their superannuation savings to buy a house, calling it a "a game-changer" for thousands of families.

The campaign launch comes after Morrison vowed on Saturday to be more empathetic if he wins re-election, after conceding he could be a "bulldozer" and promising to change. 

Share this story
Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit study
Air pollution from industry processes along with urbanization drove a 7% increase in pollution-related deaths from 2015 to 2019, according to scientists.
Safaricom senior officer Kris Senanu quits telco
Safaricom Chief Enterprise Business Officer Kris Senanu quits the telco to pursue other interests; he joined in June 2021, CEO Peter Ndegwa announces.

MOST READ

Man shot six times in broad daylight at Mirema, Kasarani identified
Man shot six times in broad daylight at Mirema, Kasarani identified

COUNTIES

By Kamore Maina

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sri Lanka parliament blocks move to condemn president

By Reuters | 3 hours ago

Sri Lanka parliament blocks move to condemn president
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
N.Korea leader Kim slams officials' 'immaturity' in response to Covid outbreak

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

N.Korea leader Kim slams officials' 'immaturity' in response to Covid outbreak
Trump-backed candidates win U.S. midterm election primaries

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Trump-backed candidates win U.S. midterm election primaries

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC