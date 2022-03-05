Tanzania's president meets opposition leader Mbowe hours after he is freed
AFRICA
By Reuters
| Mar 5th 2022 | 2 min read
Tanzania's president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, on Friday met with the main opposition party's leader, Freeman Mbowe, the presidency said, hours after prosecutors dropped terrorism charges against Mbowe and set him free.
Mbowe, chairman of Chadema party, was detained last July in the lakeside town of Mwanza where he was due to attend a conference on proposals for a new constitution.
"President Samia emphasised the need to join hands to build the nation, through trust and respect built on the foundations of justice," her office said in a statement, announcing the meeting.
The statement quoted Mbowe saying they had agreed to be civil in their politics, and that he would cooperate with the government in its quest to develop the East African country.
KEEP READING
He was charged in court on July 26, in spite of protests from his party that the charges were politically motivated.
"The director of prosecutions has dropped charges of economic crimes and terrorism," Chadema said on its Twitter feed. Three co-accused were also freed, the party said.
Mbowe's supporters, who had flocked into court to follow the trial, cheered after the decision to drop the charges was announced, while his lawyers hugged each other.
His detention and trial had raised questions about Hassan's commitment to greater tolerance for political dissent.
Hassan, who took over after the death of her predecessor John Magufuli in March last year, lifted a ban on four newspapers and met the exiled top opposition leader in Brussels last month, stirring hopes of greater tolerance for political dissent.
Government officials deny accusations of rights violations and stifling democracy. The government's partners welcomed Mbowe's freedom.
"Today's dismissal of the case against Freeman Mbowe is a welcome opportunity for Tanzania to turn the page and focus on the future," said Donald Wright, the U.S. ambassador to Tanzania.
RELATED VIDEOS
Drought, insecurity unsettles residents of Kapetadie, TurkanaThe area has not received rainfall since July last year, and residents rely on one borehole.
Trust Kalonzo to whine about this and that, nothing and everythingThe reason for Kalonzo’s whining now is that twice he has been presidential running-mate Raila, and it is time for Raila to reciprocate.
MOST READ
Act on rising HIV and Aids infections, Kagwe tells Nyong'o
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By Kevin Ogutu
- Verify reports on Ukraine invasion before sharing, EU cautions Kenyans
NATIONAL
- Woman to divorce husband who left for America 22 years ago
RIFT VALLEY
- A father's pain of hoping dead daughter still alive at crash scene
NAIROBI
- Truck driver on the run after allegedly killing opinion leader
NYANZA
By James Omoro
- 'I didn't see police hit slain Kianjokoma Brothers’
EASTERN
By Paul Ogemba