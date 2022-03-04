Nigerian Senate rejects diaspora vote, special seats for women
AFRICA
By Reuters
| Mar 4th 2022 | 2 min read
Nigeria's Senate on Tuesday voted to reject changes to the constitution to allow citizens living abroad to vote in national elections, while a provision to allocate special seats for women to increase their political representation failed to pass.
Voters in Africa's most populous nation will go to the polls to elect a new president and parliament in February 2023.
Hopes that Nigeria's diaspora would take part were dashed when only 29 senators out of the 92 present supported the provision. For a constitutional bill to pass, it requires the support of at least two-thirds of the 109-member senate.
Nigeria's diaspora population was estimated at 1.7 million as of 2020 by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs.
KEEP READING
Another provision to create special seats for women in the National and State Assemblies was rejected by a majority of senators. Aisha Buhari, the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, had supported the bill. President Buhari is set to step down after two terms next year.
Elections in Nigeria are an indicator of how men dominate politics in the country of 200 million people. During the last election in 2019, 47% of registered voters were women but they occupy only 6.5% of national assembly seats.
Nigeria has never elected a woman president or state governor.
The Senate, however, passed a bill to empower the National and State Assemblies to summon the President and state governors to answer questions on national security and other issues.
RELATED VIDEOS
Keroche warns it would lay off 250 workers in next 7 daysKeroche Breweries has now written to President Uhuru Kenyatta seeking his intervention, arguing several jobs are at stake.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy: All you should know about the Ukrainian PresidentThe president turned down an offer from the White House to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”
MOST READ
I was defending my boyfriend, stone-wielding Gor Mahia fan says
NAIROBI
By Brian Okoth
- Raila takes Azimio campaign to Gusii as more Ruto allies decamp
POLITICS
By Eric Abuga
- UDA in bid to woo Kiraitu Murungi to political pact
POLITICS
- ODM answers DP Ruto on poll rigging claims
NATIONAL
- Sh4.6b road works resume, expected to boost business
RIFT VALLEY
By Osinde Obare
- Why villagers believe the sinkhole on Luucho Hills is Lake Victoria’s ‘nose’
WESTERN