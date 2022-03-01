ICC prosecutor to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine

A view shows the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. [Reuters]

The office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it is seeking court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said his office would seek support and funding from the ICC's 123 member states for investigations.

"The importance and urgency of our mission is too serious to be held hostage to lack of means", he said.

The move comes just days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has left over 352 civilians dead and over 1,684 others wounded as of last Sunday according to the Ministry of Health.

Ukraine and its allies on Monday called for a United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia during its military actions in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Embassy in Nairobi said the events of recent days, in particular, the unprovoked escalation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, give reason to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of ICC continue to be committed on the territory of Ukraine.

“The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Mr Karim Khan QC, has decided to proceed with opening a formal investigation into the situation in Ukraine. Along with the situation in the Crimea and the Donbas, recent events suggest that the aggressor’s troops continue to commit war crimes against humanity,” the embassy posted on its Twitter page.

It said despite the fact that Ukraine is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the state has accepted its jurisdiction on the basis of declarations lodged earlier.

Ukraine lodged two declarations with the court, the first concerning the events that happened between November 21, 2013, and February 22, 2014.

The second declaration concerns the continuation of crimes committed in the period from 2014 onwards.

“The analysis of these two declarations gave the Office of the Persecutor every reason to assert that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed. Russia's top military and political leadership is bound to appear before the international criminal court and be held accountable for every crime committed,” said the Embassy adding, “This will be the Nuremberg trials of the 21st century.”

On Monday, Reuters reported that the United Nations Human Rights Council voted to accept Ukraine's request to hold an urgent debate this Thursday on Russia's invasion.

The article said the Ukrainian draft resolution will be considered at the urgent debate.

Although neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of The Hague based court, Ukraine gave it authorisation over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

