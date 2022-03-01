× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ICC prosecutor to investigate possible war crimes in Ukraine

EUROPE
By Patrick Vidija | Mar 1st 2022 | 2 min read

A view shows the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service site damaged by shelling in Kyiv region, Ukraine on February 24, 2022. [Reuters]

The office of the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has said it is seeking court approval to open an investigation into alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Prosecutor Karim Khan said his office would seek support and funding from the ICC's 123 member states for investigations.

"The importance and urgency of our mission is too serious to be held hostage to lack of means", he said.

KEEP READING

The move comes just days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine that has left over 352 civilians dead and over 1,684 others wounded as of last Sunday according to the Ministry of Health.

Ukraine and its allies on Monday called for a United Nations inquiry into possible war crimes committed by Russia during its military actions in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Embassy in Nairobi said the events of recent days, in particular, the unprovoked escalation of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, give reason to believe that crimes within the jurisdiction of ICC continue to be committed on the territory of Ukraine.

“The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Mr Karim Khan QC, has decided to proceed with opening a formal investigation into the situation in Ukraine. Along with the situation in the Crimea and the Donbas, recent events suggest that the aggressor’s troops continue to commit war crimes against humanity,” the embassy posted on its Twitter page.

It said despite the fact that Ukraine is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, the state has accepted its jurisdiction on the basis of declarations lodged earlier.

Ukraine lodged two declarations with the court, the first concerning the events that happened between November 21, 2013, and February 22, 2014.

The second declaration concerns the continuation of crimes committed in the period from 2014 onwards.

“The analysis of these two declarations gave the Office of the Persecutor every reason to assert that war crimes and crimes against humanity have been committed. Russia's top military and political leadership is bound to appear before the international criminal court and be held accountable for every crime committed,” said the Embassy adding, “This will be the Nuremberg trials of the 21st century.”

On Monday, Reuters reported that the United Nations Human Rights Council voted to accept Ukraine's request to hold an urgent debate this Thursday on Russia's invasion.

The article said the Ukrainian draft resolution will be considered at the urgent debate. 

Although neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of The Hague based court, Ukraine gave it authorisation over war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

79 Kenyan students safely evacuated from Ukraine
The Ministry said four others have shown no interest in leaving Ukraine citing personal reasons.
Kalonzo’s potential votes would reduce in August 9 polls, says Gladys Boss Shollei
Gladys Shollei says, unlike 2017 when Kalonzo bagged over one million votes, it would be difficult for him to repeat the same in August this year.

MOST READ

OKA postpones signing of coalition agreement
OKA postpones signing of coalition agreement

POLITICS

By Too Jared

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Vladimir Putin: Everything you need to know about the Russian leader

By George Maringa | 8 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin: Everything you need to know about the Russian leader
Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership

By Reuters | 8 hours ago

Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership
Russia's isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting rages

By Reuters | 9 hours ago

Russia's isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting rages
Ukraine and Russia: Here's what you need to know right now

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Ukraine and Russia: Here's what you need to know right now

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC