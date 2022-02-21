× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Australia fully reopens borders after two years of closure

ASIA
By Reuters and Winfrey Owino | February 21st 2022

Charlotte Roempke, 8, welcomes her grandfather Bernie Edmonds as he arrives at Sydney International Airport after Australia reopened its international borders in Sydney, Australia February 21, 2022. [Reuters]

Australia has fully reopened its international borders to travellers vaccinated against the coronavirus after nearly two years of pandemic-related closings.

The borders were opened on Monday, as tourists returned and hundreds of people were reunited with family and friends.

Australia closed its borders in March 2020, during the early days of the pandemic.

According to a report by Reuters, more than 50 international flights are scheduled to reach the country throughout the day.

KEEP READING

Out of the 50, about 27 will be touching down in Sydney, its largest city, as the tourism and hospitality sectors look to rebuild after getting hammered by Covid-19 restrictions.

"It is a very exciting day, one that I have been looking forward to for a long time, from the day that I first shut that border right at the start of the pandemic," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in the island state of Tasmania, which relies heavily on tourism.

Airports witnessed emotional reunions, including that of Sue Witton, who had not seen her son Simon for two years.

"Seven hundred and twenty-four days apart and it means the world to me. I don't want to let him go, it's just beautiful. Thank you for having me back. I'm just so grateful, so, so grateful," she told reporters at the Melbourne airport.

Tourism is one of Australia's biggest industries, worth more than A$60 billion ($43 billion) and employing about 5% of the country's workforce. But the sector was crippled after the country shut its borders in March 2020.

"It is a party out here, music playing, smiles on people's faces, they will be dancing soon, I'm sure," Tourism Minister Dan Tehan told broadcaster ABC from Sydney airport as he gave travellers gift jars of Vegemite, an iconic Australian condiment, and stuffed koala toys.

Tehan said he was hopeful for a "very strong" rebound in the tourism market, with Qantas looking to fly more than 14,000 passengers into Australia this week. Virgin Australia said it was seeing positive trends in domestic bookings and continued to assess demand for international flights.

All trains in Sydney, meanwhile, were cancelled on Monday after pay disputes between the union and the state government, taking some shine off the reopening.

Once a champion of COVID-suppression strategy, Australia shifted away from its fortress-style controls and relentless lockdowns since late last year and began living with the virus after reaching higher vaccination levels. Skilled migrants, international students and backpackers have been allowed to fly into Australia since November in a staggered reopening exercise.

As borders fully reopen, Australia's outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant appears to have passed its peak with hospital admissions steadily falling over the past three weeks. The bulk of Australia's pandemic total of about 2.7 million confirmed cases has been detected since the emergence of Omicron in late November. Total deaths stood at 4,929.

Just over 15,600 new cases and 17 deaths were registered by midday on Monday with two states due to report later.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Motego: We've failed to plan, that's why we are planning to fail
We sneak through a thin path in Boitangare village, in Nyamache, Kisii County to a warm welcome from former Harambee Stars striker Henry Motego.
Ethiopia turns on the turbines at giant Nile hydropower plant
Ethiopia began producing electricity on Sunday from its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a multi-billion-dollar hydropower plant on the R.Nile.

MOST READ

Man compares case to Babu's, pleads with court for bail
Man compares case to Babu's, pleads with court for bail

NAIROBI

By Collins Kweyu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Kuwait court overturns law criminalising imitation of opposite sex

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Kuwait court overturns law criminalising imitation of opposite sex
Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Sydney beaches close after first fatal shark attack in 60 years
Myanmar crisis overshadows ASEAN foreign ministers' talks

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Myanmar crisis overshadows ASEAN foreign ministers' talks
China detain nomadic Tibetans over politically sensitive material on cell phones

By Agencies | 4 days ago

China detain nomadic Tibetans over politically sensitive material on cell phones

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC