× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

China detain nomadic Tibetans over politically sensitive material on cell phones

ASIA
By Agencies | February 16th 2022

Chinese authorities in the country's Tibet Autonomous Region are detaining more nomadic Tibetans in Drago county and sending them to labour camps for having content deemed politically inappropriate on their cell phones, according to a media report.

"Many Tibetans were detained in January after Drago county police searched their phone data in Likhog town," Radio Free Asia (RFA) quoted a Tibetan in exile who has a source inside the region.

The source also said that most of them are detained in a labour camp in Thangnagma.

Most Tibetans who live in Likhog, which is located about 50 kilometres from Drago (in Chinese, Luhuo) county of Kardze (Ganzi) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, are nomads, said RFA.

KEEP READING

The Tibetan source who is living in exile also said that it is not just a few Tibetans, but many Tibetans arrested this time. "All of those who were arrested are nomads," he said, though he could not provide an exact figure.

"Though the Drago police have searched the cell phone data of the local Tibetans since last October, the situation right now is even worse," he said.

Authorities summoned the Tibetans to the police station and asked them if they possessed any politically sensitive photos, videos or other information, or to see if the owners had been in contact with Tibetans living in exile, said the Tibetan in exile.

Some of them were detained for one week and released and then unexpectedly detained again, he said.

"Though the Drago police have searched the cell phone data of the local Tibetans since last October, the situation right now is even worse," the Tibetan in exile said.

Emphasising that Chinese authorities have not even spared the most remote Tibetan areas for that matter, Ngawang Woebar, a former political prisoner, who currently lives outside China said that the Chinese police have been threatening and searching their cell phone data for sensitive information specifically from the exile community.

It comes as much of the world's attention is focused on China and the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Several countries, including the United States, imposed diplomatic boycotts to protest China's human rights abuses involving Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hongkongers, according to RFA.

Share this story
DP Ruto’s remarks caused storm in DRC, Kenyan ambassador says
DP William Ruto on Tuesday, February 15, kicked up an online storm when he alleged that the DRC has insufficient milk supply.
Kenyan football thrown in jeopardy as Caretaker Committee disbands Harambee Starlets camp
National women football team has been locked out of the 2022 AWCON after CAF announced their withdrawal from the qualification final round last month.

MOST READ

List of services NTSA has suspended
List of services NTSA has suspended

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Philippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president

By Reuters | 9 hours ago

Philippines' Pacquiao to fight drugs 'the right way' if elected president
Tibetans in-exile celebrate 109th anniversary of 'Tibetan Independence Day'

By Agencies | 3 days ago

Tibetans in-exile celebrate 109th anniversary of 'Tibetan Independence Day'
Global outrage over fate of missing Afghan women activists

By Agencies | 6 days ago

Global outrage over fate of missing Afghan women activists
Turkish opposition head refuses to pay power bill in price rise protest

By Reuters | 6 days ago

Turkish opposition head refuses to pay power bill in price rise protest

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC