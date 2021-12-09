× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

US advises citizens against travel to Tanzania

AFRICA
By Betty Njeru | December 9th 2021

The United States has warned its citizens against travelling to Tanzania, citing Covid-19 concerns, crime, terrorism, and threats against LGBTI persons.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued a Level 4 travel notice discouraging travel into the East African nation.

America now wants its citizens to “review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers” before planning any international travel.

Tanzania joins France, Portugal, and Jordan on the list of the highest travel advisory level.

KEEP READING

The US also expressed worry over terror threats in Tanzania, asking Americans to reconsider travel to Mtwara Region in southern Tanzania due to the threat of terrorism.

“Terrorist groups could attack in Tanzania with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners,” a circular dated December 6 notified.

Members of the LGBTI community are also advised against travelling to the country, citing arrests, harassment and being charged with unrelated offenses.

“Individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations.” 

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

All set for NOCK elections
Moses Mbuthia said transparency is all what NOCK needs to improve the confidence of corporate sponsors.
 Covid-19: Kenya, Africa have a long way to recovery - report
Only five African countries are predicted to meet WHO target of vaccinating 40 per cent of their population by the end of 2021.

MOST READ

Unravelling Dr Mercy Mwangangi’s love metaphor
Unravelling Dr Mercy Mwangangi’s love metaphor

COMMENTARY

By Emmanuel Kiio

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
African Union calls for end to Omicron travel curbs on some African nations

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

African Union calls for end to Omicron travel curbs on some African nations
Up to 1 million COVID vaccines expired in Nigeria last month

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Up to 1 million COVID vaccines expired in Nigeria last month
Burundi prison fire kills 38 inmates, injures dozens more

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Burundi prison fire kills 38 inmates, injures dozens more
Nigeria plans booster shots after first cases of Omicron variant

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Nigeria plans booster shots after first cases of Omicron variant

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC