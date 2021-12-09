US advises citizens against travel to Tanzania

The United States has warned its citizens against travelling to Tanzania, citing Covid-19 concerns, crime, terrorism, and threats against LGBTI persons.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued a Level 4 travel notice discouraging travel into the East African nation.

America now wants its citizens to “review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers” before planning any international travel.

Tanzania joins France, Portugal, and Jordan on the list of the highest travel advisory level.

The US also expressed worry over terror threats in Tanzania, asking Americans to reconsider travel to Mtwara Region in southern Tanzania due to the threat of terrorism.

“Terrorist groups could attack in Tanzania with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners,” a circular dated December 6 notified.

Members of the LGBTI community are also advised against travelling to the country, citing arrests, harassment and being charged with unrelated offenses.

“Individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations.”

