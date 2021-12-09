US advises citizens against travel to Tanzania
AFRICA
By Betty Njeru
| December 9th 2021
The United States has warned its citizens against travelling to Tanzania, citing Covid-19 concerns, crime, terrorism, and threats against LGBTI persons.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued a Level 4 travel notice discouraging travel into the East African nation.
America now wants its citizens to “review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers” before planning any international travel.
Tanzania joins France, Portugal, and Jordan on the list of the highest travel advisory level.
KEEP READING
The US also expressed worry over terror threats in Tanzania, asking Americans to reconsider travel to Mtwara Region in southern Tanzania due to the threat of terrorism.
“Terrorist groups could attack in Tanzania with little or no warning, targeting embassies, police stations, mosques, and other places frequented by Westerners,” a circular dated December 6 notified.
Members of the LGBTI community are also advised against travelling to the country, citing arrests, harassment and being charged with unrelated offenses.
“Individuals detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct could be subject to forced anal examinations.”
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
All set for NOCK electionsMoses Mbuthia said transparency is all what NOCK needs to improve the confidence of corporate sponsors.
Covid-19: Kenya, Africa have a long way to recovery - reportOnly five African countries are predicted to meet WHO target of vaccinating 40 per cent of their population by the end of 2021.
MOST READ
Unravelling Dr Mercy Mwangangi’s love metaphor
COMMENTARY
- Witnesses now decline to testify against lawyer Paul Gicheru at the ICC
NATIONAL
- Suspected suicide bomber blows self up in Kisumu, kills elderly couple
NYANZA
- Raila Odinga and the Trio Mio debate: Musician’s mum speaks
NATIONAL
- Fred Matiang’i: Kabete police officer killed 6 in love triangle rage
NATIONAL
- Fake KDF man storms police station, harasses officer on duty
NYANZA
By Erick Abuga