× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Countries with highest number of public holidays in the world

WORLD
By Mireri Junior | November 27th 2021

Did you know that there’s a country with 30 public holidays in each financial year? Well, that means the nation has 2.5 (almost three) public holidays in each month; that’s a holiday every week of the month, minus only one week.

That country is Nepal; a landlocked nation in South Asia that has a population of 29 million people. It is mainly situated in the Himalayas. 

Some of the holidays in Nepal are religion-based, with others being gender-exclusive. For instance, there’s a public holiday observed by women only in Nepal.

Cambodia follows Nepal at Number Two when it comes to public holidays, with 28 being celebrated in a financial year in this Asian country.

KEEP READING

 Tusker facing mission impossible away to Zamalek SC tonight

 Gor Mahia beat Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan 3-1 in first leg of Caf Confederation Cup

 Egypt and Senegal through to semis as Libya finish seventh

 Famous win over Egypt counts for nothing as Kenya spiked out

Cambodia uses the Khmer traditional calendar based on the movement of the moon. Therefore, some public holidays are subject to change every year based on the lunar calendar.

The Cambodian Government has, however, announced plans to reduce the number of public holidays to at most 21 in each financial year.

Sri Lanka, another Asian country, has 25 national holidays in each financial year.

Bangladesh, also in Asia, comes fourth with 22 public holidays annually. Egypt, an African country, also has 22 public holidays in each financial year. That translates to nearly-two holidays every month.

Just like Bangladesh and Egypt, Lichtenstein, a European country, also has 22 public holidays in one financial year.

India, a country in Asia, follows with 21 public holidays. The nature of holidays in India appeals to culture, national values and religion.

Argentina, with 19 holidays in 365 days, is the eighth country in the world with “extremely high” number of holidays. Its key holiday is celebrated on July 9, when the country attained self-rule. Others are May Revolution (May 25), National Flag Day (June 20) and José de San Martín death day (August 17). Martín is regarded as a national hero of Argentina, Chile and Peru, a great military commander, and one of the liberators of Spanish South America.

Just like Argentina, Lebanon, a western Asia country, also has 19 public holidays. Its key public holiday is November 22, when the country attained independence.

South American country, Colombia, celebrates 18 public holidays in a year. Twelve of these are Catholic-founded, while six are civic in nature.

Trinidad and Tobago, a Caribbean nation, also recognises 18 public holidays in a year.

Hong Kong and Tanzania celebrate 17 public holidays in a year each.

In Tanzania, an East African country neighbouring Kenya and Uganda, eight holidays are religion-based, three are government-suggested and two are observed to commemorate deaths of national heroes.

Kenya, which has 11 public holidays in a year, is in compliance with the global average of 11 holidays in each financial year.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Atleast 18 police men killed in an attack on a convoy in Egypt- Sinai peninsula

Egyptian student invents a light and cheap bulletproof-vest

Kenya yatia mkataba na nchi zingine kama njia ya kuimarisha bara la Afrika

LeBron James fined Sh1.6 million by NBA for obscene gesture
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been fined $15,000 for making an obscene gesture during a game.
Klopp tells Mane to "pay back with football" if teams target him
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp urged forward Sadio Mane to control emotions when opponents try to wind him up and "pay them back" with the football.

MOST READ

Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing
Witness in Ruto ICC case at The Hague is missing

NATIONAL

By Kamau Muthoni

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
New Covid-19 variant triggers global alarm as WHO urges caution

By Reuters | 21 hours ago

New Covid-19 variant triggers global alarm as WHO urges caution
Asia, Europe tighten curbs amid concerns of new Covid variant

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Asia, Europe tighten curbs amid concerns of new Covid variant
Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa
Australia investigates new Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Australia investigates new Covid-19 variant found in South Africa

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC