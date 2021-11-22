Donald Trump gets honorary taekwondo black belt
AMERICA
By Agencies
| November 22nd 2021
Donald Trump has been awarded an honorary black belt in taekwondo.
The former President of the United States was awarded a ninth Dan black belt - the highest level in martial art.
The 75-year-old was presented with a certificate in Florida by Lee Dong-sup, the president of the taekwondo governing body, Kukkiwon.
“I heard that Donald Trump is highly interested in Taekwondo,” Lee said, requesting his continuous support and cooperation for Taekwondo and Kukkiwon.
KEEP READING
Trump asks Florida judge to force Twitter to restart his account
Trump company's CFO surrenders ahead of expected criminal tax charges
Facebook suspends former US President Trump's account for two years
Biden to suspend Trump-era oil and gas leases in Alaska refuge
It was reported that a South Korean resident in the United States served as a bridge to enable their meetup.
“It is my pleasure and honour to receive this honorary certificate. Taekwondo is a great martial art for protecting oneself in these times (when Covid-19 prevails),” Trump said, adding that he will wear the taekwondo suit in the US Congress if he makes it back to the White House.
The former president also invited the Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration team to the United States.
Two of the photos visible on the wall at Mar a Lago captured attention during the delivery ceremony.
Trump was shown in one of them shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2019 at Panmunjom.
Another picture showed him meeting Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in 2019.
RELATED VIDEOS
Kamala Harris aandikisha historia, ni mwanamke wa kwanza mweusi na wa asili ya Asia kuwa makamu Rais
Joe Biden aliibuka mshindi uchaguzini, makamu wake ni Kamala Harris
Uchaguzi Marekani: Wagombea ni Donald Trump na Joe Biden | Siasa za Kanda
Kamiti escapees: We will pay Sh60m reward to the last coin, police now sayThe National Police Service has said the government will honour its pledge on the cash reward offer.
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phoneTracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.
MOST READ
DCI asks to meet Nyeri driver sacked for reporting students smoking bhang
COUNTIES
By Jael Mboga
- Why Kikuyu praise and worship songs dominate Meru church services
EASTERN
- Archbishop Anyolo installed in Nairobi as Muhatia takes Kisumu
NATIONAL
- Judiciary report: Cases of bigamy increased in Covid year
NATIONAL
- For 85 minutes, Kamala Harris was US President
AMERICA
By Reuters
- Police to give Sh60m reward after arrest of terror escapees
NATIONAL