Donald Trump gets honorary taekwondo black belt

Former US President Donald Trump with Kukkiwon President Lee Dong-seop at Mar a Lago, Palm Beach, Florida. [Kukkiwon]

Donald Trump has been awarded an honorary black belt in taekwondo.

The former President of the United States was awarded a ninth Dan black belt - the highest level in martial art.

The 75-year-old was presented with a certificate in Florida by Lee Dong-sup, the president of the taekwondo governing body, Kukkiwon.

“I heard that Donald Trump is highly interested in Taekwondo,” Lee said, requesting his continuous support and cooperation for Taekwondo and Kukkiwon.

It was reported that a South Korean resident in the United States served as a bridge to enable their meetup.

“It is my pleasure and honour to receive this honorary certificate. Taekwondo is a great martial art for protecting oneself in these times (when Covid-19 prevails),” Trump said, adding that he will wear the taekwondo suit in the US Congress if he makes it back to the White House.

The former president also invited the Kukkiwon Taekwondo demonstration team to the United States.

Two of the photos visible on the wall at Mar a Lago captured attention during the delivery ceremony.

Trump was shown in one of them shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2019 at Panmunjom.

Another picture showed him meeting Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

