Strengthening the party
WORLD
By Sponsored Content
| November 7th 2021
The year 2021 is also the ninth year of Xi's signature anti-corruption campaign, the most extensive in Chinese history. It shows no signs of letting up.
More than 20 high-level officials in the financial sector have been punished or investigated over the past year. And in the past 30 days or so, one former ministerial-level official in the central government's law-enforcement apparatus was investigated while another was punished.
Over the past nine years, more than 400 officials at ministerial level or above have been punished or investigated, including a former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and two former vice chairmen of the Central Military Commission. From 2014 to 2020, over 8,300 fugitives were repatriated from more than 120 countries and regions.
"In a critical time, Xi turned the tide," said a foreign media editorial.
KEEP READING
Profile: Xi Jinping, the man who leads CPC on new journey
100 countries adopt China's 'Kunming Declaration'
As the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Xi has led efforts to formulate and revise around 200 intra-party regulations. He also launched five Party-wide education campaigns to firm up the ideals and convictions of Party members and ensure they act effectively and in unison.
By June this year, the number of CPC members had grown to 95 million, 10 million more than the population of Germany. Experts on China affairs say the Party has become more disciplined, pure, and powerful.
In 2016, the sixth plenary session of the 18th CPC Central Committee established Xi's status as the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party.
In October 2017, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was officially instituted at the 19th CPC National Congress. The thought was enshrined in the CPC Constitution and China's Constitution.
Like Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping, Xi has advanced the adaption of Marxism to the Chinese context and kept it relevant, said Xin Ming, a professor at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).
RELATED VIDEOS
Kenyans angered by mistreatment of students in China
CAS Ababu Namwamba hosts Chinese Envoy Peng
Walking with the peopleXi's people-centered philosophy explains why he ordered unwavering efforts to save people's lives
NMS, revenue body launch digital payment systemNairobi residents and traders will start paying for county services digitally starting next month.
MOST READ
Over 60,000 Kenyans apply for 553 job openings at JSC
NATIONAL
- Church in Mombasa ordered to vacate land and demolish school built on it
COAST
- Kakamega High School dormitory burns down
EDUCATION
- Kiambu family seeks justice after kin dies in a police cell
COUNTIES
- Governor Mutua, Lilian Nganga 'amicable separation' gets messier
NATIONAL
- Supreme Court okays extradition of Okemo, Gichuru to Jersey Island
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba