Support us in Covid-19 vaccination efforts, Uhuru urges Biden

President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) met Joe Biden at the White House on Thursday, October 14, 2021. [Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, October 14 urged his United States counterpart Joe Biden to assist Kenya and Africa at large with the Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

Kenyatta made the request when he was hosted at the White House in Washington DC by Biden.

“I’d like to thank your government for helping Kenya and the African continent in regard to access to Covid-19 vaccines,” Kenyatta said, adding: “Any additional support is welcomed.”

“We [in Africa] are lagging behind in the Covid-19 vaccination drive compared to the rest of the world,” said the Kenyan President.

Kenyatta recounted Biden’s visit to Kenya in June 2010, when the American leader was serving as Vice-President of the US during the Barack Obama administration.

“It’s a pleasure to meet you again,” Kenyatta told Biden.

The Kenyan President said he was looking forward to extensive talks with Biden touching on, among others, the fight against terrorism in Kenya, particularly in the Horn of Africa.

Also in the tray, were talks on Climate Change, with Kenyatta commending Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement after former President Donald Trump pulled US out of the treaty.

Kenyatta said he was also enthusiastic to speak with Biden about the US-Kenya trade ties, and hoped the deliberations would help Kenya “achieve our social-economic agenda”.

“I look forward to fruitful deliberations as we move forward,” he said.

On his part, Joe Biden announced that the United States will donate at least 17 million doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to the African Union.

Kenyatta arrived in the US on Sunday, October 10 for a working visit, including chairing the UN Security Council.

