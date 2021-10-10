× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Pope opens two-year consultation on the future of Catholic Church

EUROPE
By Reuters | October 10th 2021

Pope Francis leads a mass to open the synod of bishops in Vatican City, the Vatican. [Reuters]

Pope Francis yesterday launched a two-year worldwide consultative process that could change the way the Roman Catholic Church makes decisions and leave its mark long after his pontificate is over.

Proponents see the initiative called “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation and Mission” as an opportunity to change the Church’s power dynamics and give a greater voice to lay Catholics, including women, and people on the margins of society.

Conservatives say the three-stage process is a waste of time, may erode the hierarchical structure of the 1.3 billion-member Church and in the long run could dilute traditional doctrine. At a Mass in St Peter’s Basilica, Francis said Catholics should have an open mind about the process.

“Are we prepared for the adventure of this journey? Or are we fearful of the unknown, preferring to take refuge in the usual excuses: ‘It’s useless’ or ‘We’ve always done it this way’”? Francis said in his homily.

In the first stage, Catholics in parishes and dioceses around the world will discuss issues such as whether the Church listens enough to young people, women, minorities, and those on the margins of society.

They also will discuss how to identify stereotypes and prejudices in their local communities and what type of Church they think God wants in today’s world.

Following discussions at national and continental levels, bishops will meet at the Vatican for a month in 2023. They will prepare a document and then the pope will write an Apostolic Exhortation giving his views, suggestions and perhaps instructions on various issues.

“Let us not soundproof our hearts; let us not remain barricaded in our certainties. Let us listen to one another,” the pope said at the Mass attended by about 3,000 people.

Francis has said that while there should be more consultation and mutual listening among the various parts of the Church, only popes can take the ultimate decisions on doctrinal matters.

In his homily yesterday, he said synodality, could not become “a Church convention, a study group, a political congress or a parliament, but rather a grace-filled event, a process of healing guided by the Holy Spirit.”

Writing in the conservative US Catholic journal First Things,  theologian George Weigel said it was unclear how “two years of self-referential Catholic chatter” would address problems such as diminishing Church attendance.

National Catholic Reporter newspaper praised the initiative as a chance for more inclusiveness. “It may not be a perfect process, but the Church is more likely to address the needs of the people of God with it than without it,” an editorial said. 

