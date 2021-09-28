× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Samia Suluhu: Don't force Covid-19 jab on anyone

AFRICA
By Xinhua | September 28th 2021
President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan speaks during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S. September 23, 2021. [Timothy A. Clary, Reuters]

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu has warned against abusing the recently introduced fast-track vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

Addressing the Association of Local Authorities in Tanzania annual general meeting in the capital Dodoma, Suluhu said reports indicated that some health workers were moving house to house forcing people to get the jabs. 

"Vaccination against the Covid-19 pandemic is voluntary. People will turn up in big numbers to get the jabs if there is enough awareness creation on the importance of the vaccination," she told the meeting broadcast live by state-run Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation. 

Gerson Msigwa, Tanzania's government chief spokesperson, said on Sunday that more than 400,000 people had been vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the vaccination has gained momentum since the government launched a campaign aimed at fast-tracking vaccination against Covid-19 on Sept. 20. 

KEEP READING

 Covid-19 vaccination: Exercise begins in prisons

 Japan to lift emergency COVID-19 curbs, but gradually

 Police shoots former MCA over mask

 Too little, too late: State response to gender-based violence is wanting, says NGO

The fast-track vaccination campaign saw the number of vaccination centres increased from 550 to 6,784 across the east African nation.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ministry of Health receives 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as a donation from Gov't of Greece

HEALTH WATCH: How Covid-19 misinformation worldwide has created panic by misleading masses

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Taliban vowed no revenge: Afghan family tells a different story
When the Taliban won back control of the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar last month, they set out to settle a score with an old foe.
Lawyer barred from evicting, mother, sibling from Nairobi property
A lawyer has been barred from evicting her mother and sister from a prime property in Mountain View Estate, Nairobi.

MOST READ

Dilemma: My female supervisor is sexually harrassing me, help
Dilemma: My female supervisor is sexually harrassing me, help

RELATIONSHIPS

By Mireri Junior

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tunisia's political crisis threatens to deepen economic troubles

By Reuters | 6 hours ago

Tunisia's political crisis threatens to deepen economic troubles
Mali could delay post-coup elections, interim PM says

By Reuters | 10 hours ago

Mali could delay post-coup elections, interim PM says
Rwandan genocide 'kingpin' Bagosora dies in Mali prison

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Rwandan genocide 'kingpin' Bagosora dies in Mali prison
Britain's non-recognition of Africa-administered vaccines regrettable - AU

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Britain's non-recognition of Africa-administered vaccines regrettable - AU

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC