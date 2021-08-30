× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Taliban allows Afghan women to attend university, bans mixed-gender classes

WORLD
By Winfrey Owino | August 30th 2021

Muslim women walking together. [Courtesy]

Women in Afghanistan have been allowed to attend classes at the university but only if their studies are in line with the Taliban’s interpretation of the Islam law, Taliban’s acting minister for higher education Abdul Baqi said.

Speaking at a council gathering of tribal and faction leaders in Afghanistan on Sunday, August 29, Abdul said mixed classes (men and women) would not be allowed.

"People of Afghanistan will continue their higher education in the light of Sharia law in safety without being in a mixed male and female environment," he said, according to AFP.

AFP reports that Abdul noted that they (the Taliban) were planning to create an Islamic curriculum and be able to compete with other countries.

According to Human Rights Watch, most schools in the Asian country were already segregated according to gender and that about two-thirds of girls were not attending schools.

Barely a week ago, BBC reported that Taliban spokesman had ordered working women in Afghanistan to stay home until measures ensuring their safety were put in place.

"It's a very temporary procedure," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The Taliban, which enforced a strict version of Islamic law when they ran Afghanistan before 2001, retook full control of the country nine days ago.

The UN has highlighted "credible" reports of abuses by the Taliban, notable restrictions on women.

UN Human Rights High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday that women's rights were a "fundamental red line".

