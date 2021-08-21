× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Afghan men, women, children living under constant state of fear: India at UNSC

WORLD
By Standard Reporter | August 21st 2021
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti made the statement while addressing an emergency meeting of the UNSC. [Courtesy]

India on Monday (August 16) said that Afghan men, women, and children are living under a constant state of fear and if there is zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and it`s ensured that Afghan territory isn`t used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country, then Afghanistan`s neighbours and region would feel safer.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti made the statement while addressing an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council being held under India`s current presidency on Afghanistan following the Taliban's spree of violence.

"As a neighbour of Afghanistan, as a friend of its people, the current situation prevailing in the country is of great concern to us in India. Afghan men, women, and children are living under a constant state of fear," said India`s Ambassador to UN, TS Tirumurti.

This was the second meeting on Afghanistan under India`s presidency at the council. Estonia and Norway had requested this urgent session after the Taliban took over the capital city Kabul on Sunday. Before the current crisis unfolded, India had ongoing development projects in every one of 34 provinces of Afghanistan. "We call upon parties concerned to maintain law and order, ensure safety and security of all concerned including UN diplomatic and consular personnel," said Tirumurti.

Help us serve you better by completing our quick survey.

Start Now

India has contributed significantly in recent years to the development of the country. Indian development projects have been undertaken in critical areas like water, road, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building. India`s emphasis has been on the welfare, and the well-being of the people of Afghanistan.

KEEP READING

 Taliban stop exports, imports from India

 US exit from Afghanistan offers us poignant lessons

 Afghan nationals reach Delhi on special flight, say situation really bad there

 12 Kenyans evacuated from Afghanistan as three still in Kabul

Talking about the turmoil at Kabul airport where US troops were seen attempting to clear Afghans who flooded onto the airfield jostling, pushing and shoving to get on to planes in a bid to flee the country, Tirumurti said: "We have seen very unfortunate scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul that is widespread panic among the people. Women and children are in distress. Incidents of firing have been reported from the city including the airport. "He urged members to have zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations at UNSC special session.

"If there is zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and it`s ensured that Afghan territory isn`t used by terrorist groups to threaten or attack any other country, then Afghanistan`s neighbours and region would feel safer," added India`s Ambassador to UN.

Afghans are worried about whether their right to live with dignity, would be respected. There are many unanswered questions after the collapse of the Afghan Government. "We hope that the situation stabilizes soon, and the parties concerned, address the humanitarian and security issues. We also hope that there is an inclusive dispensation, which represents all sections of Afghan society.

Voices of Afghan women aspirations of Afghan children, and the rights of minorities, must be respected, a broader representation would help the arrangement in more acceptability and legitimacy," said Tirumurti.

"Afghanistan has already seen enough bloodshed in the past. It is time for the international community to come together unitedly rising above any partisan interests to support the people of Afghanistan in their desire for peace, stability and security in the country," urged Titumurti.

Meanwhile, in response to media queries regarding the situation in Afghanistan earlier today, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said, "There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them."  

RELATED VIDEOS

CS Mutahi Kagwe asks Kenyans to be vigilant after Indian Covid variant was detected in the country

Man with rare condition appeals for medical funds to go to India

TRANSITION: Woman with skull preserved in the stomach dies

Share this story
Africa must generate power with demand in mind
We need to urgently move away from this reality, and shift our thinking from consumption to production.
Counties need results based initiatives to serve citizens better
In 2006, State Department for Immigration and Registration successfully rolled out RRI to improve services.

MOST READ

BBI Appeal: Judges’ decisions so far
BBI Appeal: Judges’ decisions so far

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Taliban stop exports, imports from India

By Standard Reporter | 1 hour ago

Taliban stop exports, imports from India
Jaishankar proposes four-point framework for securing UN peacekeepers against contemporary threats

By Standard Reporter | 5 hours ago

Jaishankar proposes four-point framework for securing UN peacekeepers against contemporary threats
Afghan nationals reach Delhi on special flight, say situation really bad there

By Standard Reporter | 21 hours ago

Afghan nationals reach Delhi on special flight, say situation really bad there
12 Kenyans evacuated from Afghanistan as three still in Kabul

By Jael Mboga | 1 day ago

12 Kenyans evacuated from Afghanistan as three still in Kabul

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC