UK PM Borris Johnson marries for the third time

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, May 30, his office said on Sunday.

While confirming media reports, the spokesperson said that the wedding was a small ceremony that took place on Saturday afternoon.

"The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds were married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral," Johnson's office said.

"The couple will celebrate their wedding with family and friends next summer." Boris’ office went on.

According to an online British news platform ‘The Mail’, there were only 30 guests invited following the strict Covid-19 measures.

“In preparation for the ceremony officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, only a small number of church officials were involved,” the Mail said.

The bride, Ms Symonds, 33, exchanged vows with the Prime minister and arrived at the venue in a limo, wearing a white dress, half an hour later.

The wedding makes Mr Johnson the first Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to get married while in office nearly 200 years later.

The last Prime Minister to get married while in office was Robert Banks Jenkinson in 1822.

Reports of the two lovebirds being linked romantically first came out in the media in 2019.

In February 2020, the duo revealed their engagement and that Ms Symonds was pregnant. The two got a son, Wilfred, who was born last April.

The Prime Minister divorced his previous wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2018 after 25 years of marriage.

Previously, Mr Johnson was married to Allegra Mostyn–Owen,

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi offered his congratulatory messages saying it was ‘wonderful news. In an interview with Sky News, he confirmed he was not invited to the ceremony.

"I think it's a wonderful thing for both of them that they have really made their marriage vows to one another," Mr Zahawi said.

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster also tweeted his message of congratulations.

Although Mr Johnson has been married twice before, the Roman Catholic Church allows divorcees to remarry if the previous marriages were outside the Roman Catholic Church, BBC reports.

