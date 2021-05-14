× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Cartoons Lifestyle Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman

EUROPE
By Reuters | May 14th 2021
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany May 12, 2021. [Reuters]

Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned attacks on synagogues and other Jewish cultural institutions in Germany, her spokesman said on Friday.

German police on Wednesday detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a Jewish memorial site, with authorities warning there could be further protests over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. 

"Our democracy cannot tolerate such displays of anti-Semitism," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding that Israel enjoyed the German government's full solidarity.

Earlier on Friday, Israel's Ambassador in Berlin, Jeremy Issacharoff, called on Germany to protect the Jewish community.

"The conflict in the Middle East has nothing to do with the Jewish community here. I would urge the German authorities to do all they can to ensure the safety of the community," he told broadcaster ARD.

 ICC prosecutor warns against crimes in escalating Israel-Palestinian violence

 Senior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza

 35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates

 Editorial cartoon: Angela Succession In Germany

 

Embu-Israel MoU: Israel partners with Kenya farmers on an exchange program meant to boost farming

Water Cabinet Secretary launches Galana-Kulalu Irrigation project

Israel Government to pump in 5B to the Galana-Kulalu Food project

Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead
Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead

NYANZA

By Kevine Omollo

.
