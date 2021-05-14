Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman
EUROPE
By Reuters | May 14th 2021
Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned attacks on synagogues and other Jewish cultural institutions in Germany, her spokesman said on Friday.
German police on Wednesday detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a Jewish memorial site, with authorities warning there could be further protests over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.
"Our democracy cannot tolerate such displays of anti-Semitism," government spokesman Steffen Seibert said, adding that Israel enjoyed the German government's full solidarity.
Earlier on Friday, Israel's Ambassador in Berlin, Jeremy Issacharoff, called on Germany to protect the Jewish community.
"The conflict in the Middle East has nothing to do with the Jewish community here. I would urge the German authorities to do all they can to ensure the safety of the community," he told broadcaster ARD.
KEEP READING
ICC prosecutor warns against crimes in escalating Israel-Palestinian violence
Senior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
RELATED VIDEOS
Embu-Israel MoU: Israel partners with Kenya farmers on an exchange program meant to boost farming
Water Cabinet Secretary launches Galana-Kulalu Irrigation project
Israel Government to pump in 5B to the Galana-Kulalu Food project
Olympics: First Team Kenya squad to leave for Japan in JulyThe first contingent of Team Kenya for the 2020 Olympic Games will depart the country on July 5 for a...
India’s Covid crisis pushes up the cost of living – and dyingIndia is reporting by far the highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases globally, and over 4,000 deaths per day.
MOST READ
Son of former Kisumu mayor found dead
NYANZA
- BBI reggae stopped
POLITICS
- NMS closes public toilets in Nairobi CBD
NAIROBI
- Police officers found guilty of manslaughter plead for leniency
NATIONAL
By Paul Ogemba
- BBI ruling: Ruto, other leaders react to shock decision
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru
- Man who helped ex-KDF officer dispose of kin bodies jailed for 5 years
CENTRAL
By John Mbuthia